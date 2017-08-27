Quantcast

Elite Daily

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

Pete Davidson Wore A “Dead Presidents” Shirt To The VMAs And Twitter Blew Up

Danielle Valente
in Celebrity

When it comes to award shows, outfits are one of the most-discussed topics. If you're a celeb who's performing or attending a show, it's imperative to nail your look. So when comedian Pete Davidson decided to wear a “Dead Presidents” shirt at the 2017 VMAs, people on Twitter just couldn't contain themselves.

More to come. 

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.

Danielle Valente

Digital Editor

Danielle is part of the Elite Daily news team. When she's not working, she's usually reading or eating gnocchi at Frankie's. Find her @dvwrites.
Danielle is part of the Elite Daily news team. When she's not working, she's usually reading or eating gnocchi at Frankie's. Find her @dvwrites.

ELITE DAILY VIDEO

Why Guys Need To Go On More Man Dates

Barber Giving Awesome Vintage Haircuts Will Inspire You To Follow Your Dreams

Barber Giving Awesome Vintage Haircuts Will Inspire You To Follow Your Dreams

Comments