Pete Davidson Wore A “Dead Presidents” Shirt To The VMAs And Twitter Blew Up

When it comes to award shows, outfits are one of the most-discussed topics. If you're a celeb who's performing or attending a show, it's imperative to nail your look. So when comedian Pete Davidson decided to wear a “Dead Presidents” shirt at the 2017 VMAs, people on Twitter just couldn't contain themselves.

I'm in love with Pete Davidson and his Dead Presidents shirt #VMAs — Champs Diner #1 Fan (@MarkRicky97) August 28, 2017

This dead presidents tshirt #VMAs — Ms. Erica K (@MsEricaLaDiva) August 28, 2017

