11 Pics Of Leo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet Being Adorable Because They Belong Together

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet are basically America's dream couple, and they're not even dating. I mean, you can't fake the kind of chemistry they had on Titanic. It's just there, and my heart will always go on for them. I know we all want them to get married and make babies, but they're not about that life! DiCaprio is set on saving the world and dating supermodels, while Winslet is all about stacking up Oscars and dating creative, mysterious men. They're besties for life and unfortunately, that's it. That's why these photos of Leo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet through their many years of friendship are just so damn cute.

In August 2017, a rumor started when Star magazine made the photos of DiCaprio and Winslet at a pool in St. Tropez seem like a lovers' poolside vacation. The magazine's cover read “Leo & Kate: Lovers at Last!” which is hilarious because they're most definitely not lovers. They're more like brother and sister. It's just so platonic. The rumors started a Leo and Kate craze, and we're rolling with it. Let's look back at their magnetic relationship and they're adorable friendship over the last 20 years.

1. They kind of make the perfect couple.

KATE AND LEO I'M LEGITIMATELY FREAKING OUT pic.twitter.com/naKgWc3QgR — ㅤ bellamy b. (@gyllenhart) August 17, 2017

2. Remember this dream reunion at the 2016 Academy Awards where DiCaprio won his first Oscar?

3. Look at these little babies during their Titanic days!

Kate Winslet revealed what she and Leonardo DiCaprio do when they hang out and it's amazing https://t.co/fyekJsX70e pic.twitter.com/a3mN2NhmHG — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) August 25, 2017

4. Just crackin' jokes on the set of Titanic. No biggie. This isn't the cutest thing ever or anything.

Leonardo Dicaprio and Kate Winslet fooling around on the set of Titanic pic.twitter.com/gBAr9QP5gP — History in Moments (@historyinmoment) August 22, 2017

5. Remember when they both starred in Revolutionary Road? Even their intense fighting scenes made us swoon.

6. Loving each other hard at the 2009 Golden Globe Awards.

7. Never let go of him, Kate. Never.

8. They're too cute. OMG.

Leo DiCaprio figuring out how to hold his first BAFTA by looking at the way Kate Winslet holds her third BAFTA pic.twitter.com/wG8FKNbBPs — Vanessa (@vanessamoviefan) August 25, 2017

9. They've come so far.

Leonardo Dicaprio and Kate Winslet, then and now. pic.twitter.com/qHF0gYZz2a — meredith (@potatosbourne) August 20, 2017

10. PDAing it up and raising a bunch of money for charity together. They're literally the coolest.

They'll never let go… of saving Planet Earth. Leo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet just raised $30M for the environment! https://t.co/FTYRLVxX76 pic.twitter.com/tBHELBWoJv — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) July 28, 2017

11. My heart will always go on for Leo and Kate. Always.

If you thought you couldn't love them anymore. You can. You totally can.

