P!nk Floated On A Car Above The VMAs Crowd And Twitter Was Very Worried About It

P!nk's epic performance during the VMAs on Sunday, Aug. 27, gave everyone who was watching a minor panic attack. Why? Because as the pop star decided to float above the crowd in a car during her hit song, “Raise Your Glass,” and people watching from home were nervous that the car would fall onto the people below her. I know, it's a morbid thought — but viewers couldn't help but watch with anxiety until her vehicle floated safely from one stage to the other. In fact, there are a ton of tweets about P!nk's VMAs performance that prove how scared viewers were watching the show.

Some people hated to admit they were thinking about P!nk's car falling into the audience, while others were downright terrified for everyone watching from below her. Honestly, I don't blame them. I'd be terrified if I was watching from below the car. Needless to say, the first thing I thought about when the vehicle took off was how completely devastating it would be if her car came crashing into the crowd. Thankfully, that did not happen. However, tweets about worried viewers will give you so much anxiety for fans watching from below.

“People in the crowd bopping to Pink while looking out for the car.”

People in the crowd bopping to Pink while looking out for the car #VMAs pic.twitter.com/XyoZh19kqS — Darnell (@dar_n_ell) August 28, 2017

"my friend was killed at the 2017 vmas during P!nk's performance bcuz of a floating car" — Carli Starr (@starrynigjt57) August 28, 2017

how funny would it be if pink's car fell on everyone in the crowd #VMA's lolol kohl #ImGoingtoHell pic.twitter.com/cla64YZVek — BGCRealWorldTweets (@BGC_RealWorld) August 28, 2017

“Idk how safe that is…”

Idk how safe that is that car having over the crowd during @pink performance #VMAs — (@____PiNK__) August 28, 2017

The scariest “what if” of the night.

What if that car that pink is floating in fell on top of the people in the audience? #Pink #vmas — Claire ❤️ (@encoredolan) August 28, 2017

“I was hoping the car didn't fall on those people.”

Me too.

Love and @Pink performance she never disappoints me always over the top but I was hoping that car didn't fall on those people #VMAs — •~MZ.Bεℓ!n•~ (@Paula_305) August 28, 2017

I wonder how much the insurance fee was to float a car over a live audience #Pink #VMAs — Travis (@LFordTravis) August 28, 2017

However, some people knew P!nk had it under control and compared the scene to Grease instead.

@Pink is sailing through the air on that car like she's in Grease #VMAs pic.twitter.com/42zucrHLfo — Shalyn (@ShaBeth96) August 28, 2017

… and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

@Pink is ripping off Grease AND Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the #VMAs with her flying car and I am NOT pleased. pic.twitter.com/bpPwjItqOH — Tyler Mount (@TylerGMount) August 28, 2017

Hey, as long as the car stayed in the air, people can compare the performance to anything they want to. Whether you watched P!nk sing from your home or below her levitating car, you're probably safe — and that's all that matters.

P!nk's performance honored her acceptance of the 2017 Vanguard Award at the VMAs. Even though parts of the show gave viewers a bit of anxiety, it's safe to say the performance was epic and that she truly deserved the award.

