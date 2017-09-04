Prince William And Kate Middleton Are Expecting Their Third Baby, So Congrats Again

There's soon to be a new member of the royal family, because Kate Middleton is pregnant! Yes, Princess Kate and Prince William are officially expecting their third royal baby. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge already have two children, 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte. The royal couple announced the news of their soon-to-be third child early Monday morning via a royal press release from Kensington Palace.

The press release both announced Princess Kate's pregnancy, and cancelled the expecting mother's Labor Day plans, due to a bout of morning sickness. The statement read,

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. As with her previous two pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace.

“Hyperemesis gravidarum” is a severe form of morning sickness that causes nausea, vomiting, weight loss, and dehydration. It certainly doesn't sound fun, but the symptoms usually lessen about 20 weeks into the pregnancy, and Princess Kate is probably getting top-notch care royal care. It's kind of like if you had the flu, but also you lived in a palace and had servants. So not too bad, all things considered.

And because morning sickness tends to occur in the early weeks of pregnancy, many are assuming that Princess Kate is less than three months pregnant at the moment.

British Paparazzi caught Prince Harry leaving his car Monday morning, and asked how he felt about the royal baby news. He responded, “Fantastic. Great. Very, very happy.” He added that he hadn't seen his sister-in-law in a while, but that he assumed she was “OK.”

Of course, some might think that Prince Harry might actually not be so happy about yet another royal baby — the prince of Wales is now fifth in line to the throne behind his father Prince Charles, his brother Prince William, his nephew Prince George, his niece Princess Charlotte, and this new royal baby.

But c'mon, people. This isn't Game of Thrones. Prince Harry never had a shot at that throne, anyhow.

