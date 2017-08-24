Taylor Swift Dropped “Look What You Made Me Do” And Fans Have Lots Of Opinions

Taylor Swift's new single has officially arrived. Taylor Swift's “Look What You Made Me Do” dropped around 11:30 p.m. ET on Aug. 24, just about two months shy of her planned Reputation album release, and fans are freaking out about it. The new song came at the end of a dramatic buildup from Swift's team, which involved clearing out all of her social media and then posting three videos of a snake each day this week until her single and new album were announced on Aug. 23. Some fans are all about the new album and its cover art, but there are still plenty of people roasting Swift on Twitter because of the cover art's resemblance to Kanye West's The Life of Pablo merchandise. (I mean… it does look really similar.)

Swift hasn't released any solo music since 1989 came out in 2014, so fans were ready for her to make her return. And in true Taylor Swift fashion, it seems she's making her return by throwing shade at people she's had drama with over the last year. Lots of people felt the snake videos were aimed at throwing shade toward Kim Kardashian, who was the sole reason the whole “Taylor Swift is a snake” thing started. Swift clearly wants to reclaim the “snake” title and turn it into something empowering.

But that doesn't mean she's over the drama. “Look What You Made Me Do” is basically one big diss track to Swift's unnamed enemies (who are def Kim and Kanye).

Regardless of all the shade, fans are in love with Swift's “Look What You Made Me Do.”

TAYLOR SWIFT SLAUGHTERED ME SHE MAY BE DEAD BUT I AM LIVING pic.twitter.com/O8jZyUtEuh — megan (@buttermilkbearr) August 25, 2017

OH MY GOSH!!!!!!! ITS SO AMAZING BEAUTIFUL PIECE OF WORK @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/8TYJrDokmQ — Savannah • 81 days (@Taylorincolor) August 25, 2017

Taylor Swift just went full Arya Stark. And I'm here for it. All of it. pic.twitter.com/vcVsZ6mayH — Michelle Romano (@michellleromano) August 25, 2017

Taylor Swift just slayed everybody Kanye and Kim are shaking #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/ITsPaujerI — Britt Poteet (@halfofbrittney5) August 25, 2017

TAYLOR SWIFT IS SICK OF YO SHIIIIIITTTTTTTTT pic.twitter.com/LlYvBEDai5 — Gabriel (@GabrielTaibi) August 25, 2017

I basically hyperventilate anytime Beyoncé does literally anything, so I guess I can't blame these Swift stans for showing the single this much love.

But not everyone loved Swift's new single.

Thank you @taylorswift13 for making it completely acceptable to blame everything on other people forever!! #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/OrZHDdEjbV — Natasha Dye (@natashadye) August 25, 2017

When you realize Taylor Swift plays the victim again in her new song pic.twitter.com/YoDnv9E3dd — Danny Linhardt (@DannyLinhardt) August 25, 2017

this taylor swift single pic.twitter.com/kQJkuWpcoC — Anna Hanson (@anlynhsn) August 25, 2017

Reputation will drop on Friday, Nov. 10.

