Taylor Swift Dropped “Look What You Made Me Do” And Fans Have Lots Of Opinions
Taylor Swift's new single has officially arrived. Taylor Swift's “Look What You Made Me Do” dropped around 11:30 p.m. ET on Aug. 24, just about two months shy of her planned Reputation album release, and fans are freaking out about it. The new song came at the end of a dramatic buildup from Swift's team, which involved clearing out all of her social media and then posting three videos of a snake each day this week until her single and new album were announced on Aug. 23. Some fans are all about the new album and its cover art, but there are still plenty of people roasting Swift on Twitter because of the cover art's resemblance to Kanye West's The Life of Pablo merchandise. (I mean… it does look really similar.)
Swift hasn't released any solo music since 1989 came out in 2014, so fans were ready for her to make her return. And in true Taylor Swift fashion, it seems she's making her return by throwing shade at people she's had drama with over the last year. Lots of people felt the snake videos were aimed at throwing shade toward Kim Kardashian, who was the sole reason the whole “Taylor Swift is a snake” thing started. Swift clearly wants to reclaim the “snake” title and turn it into something empowering.
But that doesn't mean she's over the drama. “Look What You Made Me Do” is basically one big diss track to Swift's unnamed enemies (who are def Kim and Kanye).
Regardless of all the shade, fans are in love with Swift's “Look What You Made Me Do.”
I basically hyperventilate anytime Beyoncé does literally anything, so I guess I can't blame these Swift stans for showing the single this much love.
But not everyone loved Swift's new single.
Reputation will drop on Friday, Nov. 10.
