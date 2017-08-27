People Are Dragging Taylor Swift For Copying Miley Cyrus In Her New Music Video

Taylor Swift launched her new video for “Look What You Made Me Do” at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, and right off the bat, everyone was talking about it. Though some of it was probably…. not what Taylor would like to hear. Twitter called the video out, saying Taylor Swift's new video copied Miley Cyrus.

To be fair, Taylor's been accused of copying a lot of stuff in her new video. She's been called out for copying Beyoncé's Lemonade album (and the song “Formation” in particular), and people are also saying that she reminds them an awwwwwful lot of Britney Spears in the new video. But there's one delightful detail that really stood out — that weird birdcage.

Yeah, Taylor spends a good portion of her video on a swing in the middle of a birdcage, and it reminded a lot of people of Miley Cyrus — who, a reminder, spent a good portion of her 2010 video for “Can't Be Tamed” in a birdcage (also, in an actual bird's nest, so that's different, at least). Everything old is new again, I guess?

Twitter was raising its collective eyebrow pretty quickly.

Taylor thinking she so slick in her bird cage. Sorry sweetie, Miley got you beat pic.twitter.com/8usuvn1QeN — Néctar Goya (@NectarPaola) August 28, 2017

i don't know if it was intentional or not but the birdcage scene really made me think of miley's can't be tamed era — alley (@alisonjerrys) August 28, 2017

#LooksWhatYouMadeMeDo That bird cage reminded me of Miley's Can't Be Tamed mv. pic.twitter.com/WYPqbOYNxg — -Amaya| (@ezriaxemison) August 28, 2017

Taylor inside a big bird cage? @MileyCyrus sue sis — jon (@vivamiIey) August 28, 2017

Some people were reminded of Lindsay Lohan's foray into pop music, too.

Lindsay, if you remember, tried her hand at pop music way back in 2004, only a few months after Mean Girls made her a superstar. And the title track off her album Rumors also had some love for the aesthetic power of the birdcage.

The bird cage scene in Taylor's video was inspired by Rumors. Damn we love impact @lindsaylohan pic.twitter.com/sxe9MBymjM — mad queen (@fuckyeahcarol) August 28, 2017

Wow I just made sense of Taylor's new image… she's tryna be Lindsay so bad … the mean girls sounding song… the bird cage… amazing — sophia (@sophiapearll) August 28, 2017

More to come.

