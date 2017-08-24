Sing it with me: Ain't no song like a Taylor Swift song because a Taylor Swift song is probably about someone she knows. Old habits die hard, I suppose. Swift has always been known to pour her heart into her songs, and that usually includes dishing on past relationships. It looks like her newest album, Reputation, however, will focus less on love and more on drama. The entirety of the album will be released on Nov. 10, but Swift was kind enough to drop her first single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” on Aug. 24. All you have to do is listen to it once to realize that “Look What You Made Do” is about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

I mean, “I got a list of names and yours is in red underlined”? It's not exactly subtle. Kim and Kanye may not be named in the song, which is currently available on iTunes, but the lyrics are all about Taylor's enemies and what they “made [her] do,” and given the history of this feud, it seems like a no-brainer.

The drama first started in 2009 when West rushed the stage during Swift's acceptance speech for Best Female Video at the VMAs. However, I don't think Kimye got on Swift's official sh*t list until last year.

After West said in his song “Famous,” “I made that b*tch famous” in reference to Taylor, things got heated. It got to the point where Kardashian stepped in with the Snapchats heard 'round the world. On July 17, 2016, Kim K released a video of West and Swift on the phone with each other, claiming that Swift was tuned into West's lyrics about her and was playing the victim, though Taylor defended herself by saying that she didn't know Kanye would use the word b*tch. That day is now known as National Snake Day.

Considering Swift has been teasing her new album with snake videos, I think this means she's coming for vengeance. Apparently, for her part, Kardashian is, like, so over the drama. During an interview with Billboard, Kim Kardashian said this about her feud with Swift,

I'm so over it. If it were up to Kanye, it all would probably never have come out. He can handle it, he has no hard feelings. He doesn't even really care. I just wanted to protect my husband. I saw him getting a lot of sh*t.

See? She's over it, she swears. You know who's probably not? TAYLOR SWIFT, THAT'S WHO.

While nothing has been confirmed about who Swift is singing about, let me give you a few more lyrics that point to Kimye.

I don't like your little games

Don't like your titled stage

The role you made me play

Of the fool, no, I don't like you I don't like your perfect crime

How you laugh when you lie

You said the gun was mine

Isn't cool, no, I don't like you

I mean, tilted stage? As in Kanye's floating stage, like this fan pointed out on Twitter?

Between that telling line and the very idea of someone else making her “play a role,” all signs point to Kim and Kanye's “Famous” feud, which lead to pretty much the entire world calling Taylor fake. But you don't have to take my word for it, look what other fans are saying.

With such obvious jabs, I think we can all count on a response from Kim very, very soon. “Look What You Made Me Do” is only going to take this feud further.

