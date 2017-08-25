Taylor Swift's “Look What You Made Me Do” Single Is A Message To Her Haters

Taylor Swift worried us for a hot second when she deleted all the photos off her social media accounts and started posting scary snake videos. However, the singer did not disappoint because all that cryptic AF messaging was just her telling us she's releasing a new album named Reputation. TAYLOR SWIFT IS RELEASING A NEW ALBUM ON NOV. 10. So fans would not crumble under the anticipation, Swift released her first single from Reputation on Aug. 24. Her single, “Look What You Made Me Do” did not disappoint. What is the meaning of Taylor Swift's “Look What You Made Me Do”? Excellent question.

The song is clearly a message to her haters. Fans on Twitter think it's either about Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, or Katy Perry. Taylor doesn't give any names, but the song's lyrics make it pretty obvious she's seeking revenge, of some sort.

The lyrics read:

[Verse 1]

I don't like your little games

Don't like your titled stage

The role you made me play

Of the fool, no, I don't like you I don't like your perfect crime

How you laugh when you lie

You said the gun was mine

Isn't cool, no, I don't like you [Pre-Chorus]

But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time

Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time

I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined

I check it once, then I check it twice, oh! [Chorus]

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do [Verse 2]

I don't like your kingdom keys

They once belonged to me

You ask me for a place to sleep

Locked me out and threw a feast (what?) The world goes on, another day, another drama, drama

But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma

And then the world moves on, but one thing's for sure

Baby, I got mine, but you'll all get yours [Pre-Chorus]

But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time

Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time

I've got a list of names and yours is in red underlined

I check it once, then I check it twice [Chorus]

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do [Bridge]

I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me

I'll be the actress, starring in your bad dreams

I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me

I'll be the actress, starring in your bad dreams

I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me

I'll be the actress, starring in your bad dreams

I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me

I'll be the actress, starring in your bad dreams

(Look what you made me do)

(Look what you made me do)

I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now

Why? Oh!

‘Cause she's dead! [Chorus]

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do https://twitter.com/Jcamilogarcial/status/900935467968987136

Obviously, very little detail was given about the new album when the announcement was first dropped on Aug. 23. All Swift told us was the album name, that it had to do with snakes in some capacity, and the release date. This lack of description didn't stop fans from putting their theories out there.

Given the amount of drama Swift has gone through in the last few years, fans definitely saw Reputation as her chance to get some much-deserved revenge and throw a little shade around. No more teardrops on Swift's guitar. Ayyy, major throwback on that reference.

If Taylor Swift is indeed out for revenge with this album, fans think they know where she'll start. If you thought her breakup songs were savage, just wait until Reputation. Yas, do you, kween. Let's start with the feud between Taylor Swift and the Kardashian-West clan. Swift received so much backlash after Kardashian West *exposed* her for supposedly lying about being unaware Kanye West would use her name in his song, “Famous.” The #KimExposedTaylorParty was the hashtag heard round the world, and (in my opinion) part of the reason Swift started to lay low in the first place.

Kim and Kanye when Taylor's stadium tour is based off their snake narrative #REPUTATION pic.twitter.com/Rp6WjRhKGO — Christy (@ChristyGomezz) August 23, 2017

Kim and Kanye rn pic.twitter.com/IccdWKkjG5 — åłäńî (@Lola_Here) August 23, 2017

people who trashed taylor swift last year during the kanye/kim thing are now stanning her? we don't need no frauds pic.twitter.com/vTgWtwlM8u — ً (@heystonem) August 23, 2017

Kim & Kanye: u a snek, look teylur 's a snek

Taylor: *embraces the snake, releases reputation, gets a ton of support*

Kim & Kanye: fuk — REPUTATION (@LovelyOwlsBooks) August 23, 2017

PEOPLE ARE NOT PLAYING AROUND. Another popular theory is that this album will also throw serious shade at Katy Perry. Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's feud has been happening basically forever. No one has the energy to remember anymore. It all happened about five years ago over backup dancer drama. That's really all you need to know.

It's being theorized that Swift will be using her new album to clapback at any drama/haters/fake friends she's experienced in the last few years. Although only the first single has been released, I have a feeling this album will be fierce.

Reputation will be released in its entirety on Nov. 10. I seriously cannot express how much I've missed Taylor Swift. Her new single is fire and I can't wait to see what's next.

