Taylor Swift's “Look What You Made Me Do” Lyrics Fire Back At Kim K & Kanye West

It's officially the new era of Taylor Swift and her new album, Reputation, will drop in Nov. But first, she just dropped her new single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” and it's pure excitement within the Taylor Swift world. Ever since T. Swift blacked out her social media and started posting videos of snakes, people have been predicting new music, and they were right all along. Swifty fans know her better than their very own souls, and that's an understatement. The new song is so good, and the “Look What You Made Me Do” lyrics are even better… and almost definitely about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. So strap in and get ready, all you Taylor Swift addicts out there.

Here are the lyrics to lose your mind over:

[Verse 1]

I don't like your little games

Don't like your titled stage

The role you made me play

Of the fool, no, I don't like you I don't like your perfect crime

How you laugh when you lie

You said the gun was mine

Isn't cool, no, I don't like you [Pre-Chorus]

But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time

Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time

I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined

I check it once, then I check it twice, oh! [Chorus]

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do [Verse 2]

I don't like your kingdom keys

They once belonged to me

You ask me for a place to sleep

Locked me out and threw a feast (what?) The world goes on, another day, another drama, drama

But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma

And then the world moves on, but one thing's for sure

Baby, I got mine, but you'll all get yours [Pre-Chorus]

But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time

Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time

I've got a list of names and yours is in red underlined

I check it once, then I check it twice [Chorus]

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do [Bridge]

I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me

I'll be the actress, starring in your bad dreams

I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me

I'll be the actress, starring in your bad dreams

I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me

I'll be the actress, starring in your bad dreams

I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me

I'll be the actress, starring in your bad dreams

(Look what you made me do)

(Look what you made me do)

I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now

Why? Oh!

‘Cause she's dead! [Chorus]

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do

It seems obvious that the “I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now… Why? Oh!” is aimed at the infamous Kim and Kanye phone call after the “Famous” music video was released, but it's always hard to really tell when it comes to Ms. Swift.

Taylor Swift started the new music freak out on Monday, Aug. 21, when she released a 10-second video of what appeared to be a snake on her social media pages. Then, on the morning of Aug. 22, she posted another snake video of an even weirder snake. Then, posted another video on Aug. 23 of an even CREEPIER snake. Now we know all of this had to do with her new album, Reputation.

Her official website is completely blank, but then some fans speculated a new website called Timeless.com was a hint that Swift's next single would be called “Timeless.” We now know it's not, but Taylor Swift's “Look What You Made Me Do” is her first single since 1989 came out. This is a really big deal. 1989 came out in 2014. It has been three whole years! So, this new upcoming album means a lot to fans. A whole hell of a lot.

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.