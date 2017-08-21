Taylor Swift Posted A Cryptic Video Of A Snake On Instagram And Fans Are Losing It

Taylor Swift just posted on Instagram and Twitter for the first time since deleting everything off it last week. It appears to be a video of a snake with no caption. Her official website doesn't seem to be working, either. Whatever is happening right now, Taylor Swift's snake Instagram is making fans lose it. They think she's about to drop an album on the same day as the solar eclipse, which would be kind of epic. Swift's critics have been calling her a snake for years, so this could be a response to that.

This looks like the beginning of a pretty epic album announcement, honestly. I'm not a fan of Swift, but the fact that she's seemingly addressing the haters that have called her a snake for the last year by posting a video of a snake… I respect it. DO YOU HEAR ME, SWIFTIES? I RESPECT YOUR LEADER. Some people think she's going to drop an album during the solar eclipse that's scheduled to start very soon. And honestly, if that actually ends up happening, wow. I wouldn't be able to handle that. That is some creative planning if I ever did see it. If Swift is about to drop an album, this will be her sixth studio album and her first since 1989 came out in 2014.

Fans immediately lost it, and #TS6IsComing is already one of the top trends on Twitter not even an hour after Swift posted her 10-second video.

We claimed the snake joke and now queen Taylor has joined in. Hi sis @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/H7xp2WNRhN — am i pregegnant (@holypizzaground) August 21, 2017

Haters: taylor swift is a snake

Taylor: *posts a video of a snake*

Me: pic.twitter.com/ljrjPcC9ci — andrea (@starIighttswift) August 21, 2017

just a single tweet got #TS6ISCOMIMG trending, never underestimate taylor swift pic.twitter.com/rIF21uX1S9 — Madison (@vinylzombie) August 21, 2017

taylor swift out here about to drop an album during the eclipse so your eyes AND ears can burn from the majesty — emma lord (@dilemmalord) August 21, 2017

TAYLOR SWIFT IS NOT FUCKING AROUND SHE CLEARED ALL HER SOCIAL MEDIAS AND POSTED A SINGLE VIDEO SHE IS HERE FOR BLOOD — summer (@slaylorstan) August 21, 2017

In 30 minutes, as a show of power, @taylorswift13 will blot out the sun. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 21, 2017

But the only thing I can think about through all of this is Disney's Aladdin. You know that part near the end when they're all fighting genie Jafar, and Aladdin calls him a snake? And Jafar is all like, “A SNAKE, am I? Perhaps you'd like to see how snake-like I can be!!!!” and then he turns into a giant snake? That is literally Taylor Swift right now.

Taylor Swift's critics: “Taylor Swift is a snake!!!” Taylor Swift:

I REST MY CASE.

