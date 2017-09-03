Taylor Swift Rapping On “Ready For It” Has Everyone On Twitter Making The Same Joke

OK, it's here. “Ready For It” officially dropped early on Saturday, Sept. 3, not even a full 12 hours after Taylor Swift released a one-minute teaser on her Instagram story and during the Alabama and Florida State college football game. The song is Tay Tay like no one has ever seen or heard her before, and even though the lyrics are pretty wild, the tweets about Taylor rapping on “Ready For It” prove that the internet just can't handle that verse. And TBH, neither can I.

She's rapping, you guys. Rapping. The first clue about “Ready For It” and the fact that the song was going to be a little something extra came when Swift dropped the official name (and it's also worth pointing out that the song is, conveniently, the first track on Reputation). Instead of titling the song “Ready For It,” and just leaving it as is, Swift went ahead and named the song “… Ready For It?” ellipses, question mark, and all.

Yep. She's going there.

As if that was enough (psh, come on, you already know it never is) the lyrics to “… Ready For It?” just really hammer home the fact that the country-bopping Tay Tay really is dead now. Look at the first verse:

Knew he was a killer

First time that I saw him

Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted

But if he's a ghost then I can be a phantom

Holding him for ransom

Some, some boys are trying too hard

He don't try at all though

Younger than my exes but he act like such a man so

I see nothing better, I keep him forever

Like a vendetta

No wonder fans are losing it.

Swifties Aren't Surprised

@taylornation13 WE KNOW WHAT ALL SWIFTIES ARE GOING TO DO TODAY- MASTER THE RAP PARTS OF #READYFORIT — Mer (@longlonglive13) September 3, 2017

The last thing I expected from Taylor Swift is to rap. I can't believe it hdkjhd #ReadyForIt — Nic (@LwymmdOutsoId) September 3, 2017

I don't like rap songs then Taylor released #ReadyForIt

me: pic.twitter.com/lcjzJlbPTZ — 디오 REPUTATION (@Taylorandgrammy) September 3, 2017

TAYLOR ALLISON SWIFT CAN RAP TOO.

Nicki Minaj is shaking.#readyforit — IL GIO // (@makakog) September 3, 2017

Ok Taylor upgraded her rap from holy ground to this wow what a glo up #ReadyForIt — ヾ(⌒(_´-ㅅ-`)_ (@maplelattayy) September 3, 2017

Country, pop, and now rap? Is there any genre Taylor Swift can't do? #ReadyForIt — Taylor Swift Facts (@TSwiftFCT) September 3, 2017

Taylor is the new queen of rap, Nicki who? #ReadyForIt — ℓυιѕ (@luisloswift) September 3, 2017

x: who's your favorite rapper?

me: Taylor Swift

x:but she's not a rapper

me: have you heard #READYFORIT pic.twitter.com/xMtcIELeCG — vær. (@17BLAVKSWIFT) September 3, 2017

Me thinking #ReadyForIt was gonna be all sweet and pure and then Taylor comes in rapping pic.twitter.com/OeCqWh881I — Hannah (@Hannah_Swiftie) September 3, 2017

Others Weren't As Impressed

Taylor's new song is a bop. Much better than #LWYMMD but the rap she's found is kinda weird ngl #ReadyForIt — Kerriann Becker (@KEBs43) September 3, 2017

And Then There Was This Tweet

U CAN CALL HER T-SWIZZLE NOW SHE'S A RAP STAR #ReadyForIt — reputaytion (@taylorthicc) September 3, 2017

You go, T-Swizzle.

