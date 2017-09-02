Detail In Taylor Swift's Instagram May Prove She Was Hinting At A New Song For Weeks

Oh, Taylor. Nothing this artist does is ever done without meaning. Taylor Swift dropped a new song on Saturday, Sept. 2 called “Ready For It” and it took fans by surprise, but it really shouldn't have. This clue about “Ready For It” may prove that Swift was dangling that fresh new song under our noses for over a week and we had no clue about it.

“Ready For It” dropped on a Saturday night in the middle of the No. 1 Alabama versus No. 3 Florida State college football game, so to be honest, it's not surprising that Swift fans weren't “ready for it” (the college football audience and the Taylor Swift listening audience don't seem like they'd overlap too much, TBH). But, we should have known that Swift was giving us hints way before the release.

Fans on Twitter noticed a little detail in Swift's announcement about her first single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” that could definitely be interpreted as a sign that the song was coming. Her Instagram about the single read,

…ready for it? New single #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo out now. Pre-order Reputation (link in bio) and find out about tickets and merch at taylorswift.com

There it is, plain as day. Swift was already promoting her second single while dropping her first.

Damn, Taylor! Way to keep us all guessing. We'll never actually know all the secrets she keeps up those sleeves.

And she's keeping up that promotion with some pretty swift (hehe) merch promotion. The song hasn't even released in full yet and Swift already has a “Ready For It” T-shirt for sale on her website. Yup. Go ahead and click that “pre-order” button.

A new shirt has been added to Taylor's online store for her new song #ReadyForIt!

This is the second song we've got from Swift so far this year, second only to “Look What You Made Me Do.” Swift's full album Reputation drops on Nov. 10, 2017.

