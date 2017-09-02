Taylor Swift's Flirty New Song May Be About Her BF Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift is back and better than ever, y'all. The artist just dropped her second song since her comeback on Saturday, Sept. 2 called “Ready For You” and it's super flirty. The song was a complete surprise to fans, and it dropped in the middle of the No. 1 Alabama versus No. 3 Florida State college football game. It's a definite switch-up from the “Look What You Made Me Do” vibe, and Swift sings about sex… oOoOOo! So, is “Ready For You” about Joe Alwyn, Swift's boyfriend?

As Swift fans know, the singer was first connected to British actor Joe Alwyn in May 2017. They've been keeping things super low key — so low key, in fact, that neither half of the couple have spoken to media about the relationship at all. Paparazzi have photographed them together, though, and Swift's BFF Selena Gomez commented on their new relationship. She told Sirius XM's Morning Mash Up,

Honestly, if my friends are happy, that makes me happy. That's all I care about. So, I'm super stoked, too. It's been a good time.

SO, back to the song. The lyrics are definitely sexual. Taylor sings,

In the middle of the night

In my dreams

You should see the things we do, baby

(We do, baby)

In the middle of the night

In my dreams

(My dreams)

I know I'm gonna be with you

So I'll take my time

More to come…

