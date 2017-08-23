OMG, THE WORLD IS ENDING. Just kidding, Taylor Swift announced she's dropping a new album, but it sure feels like the world is ending. Taylor's new album Reputation is coming Nov. 10, and she released the cover art on Instagram. Within the first few minutes, fans couldn't help but make the connection that Taylor Swift's Reputation cover looks like Kanye West's The Life Of Pablo.

Over the past few days, Swift has been teasing everyone with a series of videos on her Instagram, all of which fit together to resemble a snake, slithering and hissing at the screen. Fans knew something big was coming. Then, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, Swift dropped three Instagram photos back-to-back. One read, “FIRST SINGLE OUT TOMORROW NIGHT.” The next was a picture of the cover for her new album, Reputation, which shows Swift in black and white with newspaper and magazine writing over her face. The final picture was one that read, “Reputation, THE NEW ALBUM FROM TAYLOR SWIFT, NOVEMBER 10.”

Ok, I literally cannot breathe. How could you hit me with this all at once, Taylor?! Anyway, fans were quick to notice that the Reputation album cover gives off some serious Kanye vibes. That same text overlay technique that Taylor used is literally what people know the TLOP album for. The font that says Reputation looks seriously similar to the one Kanye used for his TLOP tour merch.

Here's a picture of Kanye's album:

5. "The Life of Pablo" could have been way better as an album, but it's a fun listen (while it lasted). Terrible album cover btw lol pic.twitter.com/g7PdZqR3SH — Wọlé II (@Kingwole) November 8, 2016

And here's a picture of Taylor's new album:

Fans cannot handle the similarities.

Taylor using the Life of Pablo font for "Reputation" has got me gasping for air. Baby girl!!!!!! — Mar (@maRIDEmyBIKE) August 23, 2017

Similarity between the Reputation font and Life Of Pablo font, no? pic.twitter.com/1xyZUq2GD8 — ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) August 23, 2017

Hmmmm, is it just me or does someone seem to be feeling like Pablo? pic.twitter.com/uSzz0LKKy7 — Sam Rullo (@SamRullo) August 23, 2017

me: "the new album is called reputation and she uses the Kanye font" @elainerys: "and a lip kit" pic.twitter.com/x6aJrdRBqa — taylor loren✨ (@taylrn) August 23, 2017

Wow you're completely unoriginal. Your cover art is a shitty rip off of Kanye's TLOP and that font is too — Emma (@kimyonceee) August 23, 2017

The medieval font is very "The Life of Pablo" esque, and the chain… like "Chained to the Rhythm?" Possibly. #Reputation @taylorswift13 — / / T R E N T / / (@TrentShepard) August 23, 2017

You guys do realize that Taylor used Kanye's "Life of Pablo" font for her album cover right?? she came for blood. #Reputation pic.twitter.com/1GgyQNeJIt — Dallas Dante (@dallas_dante) August 23, 2017

Hmmmm. Kanye, what do you have to say about this?

I cannot wait to hear what kind of diss tracks Swift has on this album. Between her feud with Katy Perry and the whole Kanye West/Kim Kardashian drama, there's gotta be some juicy stuff on here. We won't have to wait long to find out — her first single drops on Thursday, Aug. 24.

