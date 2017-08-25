Taylor Swift's Single Sounds Like “I'm Too Sexy For My Shirt” & Fans Are Roasting Her

Taylor Swift dropped her new single on Aug. 24, 2017, and fans are absolutely losing their sh*t. I get it. Taylor hasn't released a new album since 2014, and that's a really big deal. Taylor Swift's single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” is really… umm… different. It sounds reminiscent of the '90s song, “I'm Too Sexy For My Shirt.” I really don't know what to say other than WTF, Taylor. WTF.

If you don't believe me, iTunes lists the songwriters as Swift, Jack Antonoff (one of Swift's friends and uber-famous collaborator), Richard Fairbrass, Fred Fairbrass, and Rob Manzoli, all of whom are members of the British pop group Right Said Fred, who wrote the 1991 hit “I'm Too Sexy.” Believe it. I guess “Look What You Made Me Do” does sound very similar to “I'm Too Sexy For My Shirt.” Out of all the songs she could sample from, she chose this one? At least include the part, “I'm a model, you know what I mean. And I do my little turn on the catwalk.” God, I loved that verse when I was a child. Tay-Tay, bring it back!

I'm not the only one. People on Twitter think so, too.

Yes! Exactly what I was thinking.

Tswifts new song for sure sounds like "I'm too sexy for my shirt" and I can't stop picturing her as Prince Charming from Shrek. — Lexi (@aIexxxis) August 25, 2017

Why? Just why?

listen not to sound negative but of all the songs in the world why did taylor sample i'm too sexy for my shirt — hal (@reputaticnera) August 25, 2017

This is the greatest. Thank you, Twitter.

I swear to god if Taylor gets a Grammy for mashing up I'm Too Sexy For My Shirt and Peaches… the Grammys are CANCELLED. — E•Mo•Tion•Al (@_nick_p_) August 25, 2017

You dug deep, girl. You dug deep.

ready to break my legendary silence: new t swift sounds like lorde covering fergie covering "i'm too sexy for my shirt" — claire carusillo (@clocarus) August 25, 2017

It's really not Britney…

It's not Brittney. It's not Black Eyed Peas. LWYMMD sounds like…I'm Too Sexy For My Shirt https://t.co/1csHV2rgLH — Matt Chelf (@MattChelf) August 25, 2017

Buuuurn.

the problem isn't that she ripped off a song, the problem is that she ripped off I'm Too Sexy For My Shirt — lane sasser (@lane__sasser) August 25, 2017

*Hears “I'm Too Sexy For My Shirt.” Throws phone across room.*

it's literally I'm too sexy for my shirt and I about threw my phone — bird mom (@Lawlnicoleface) August 25, 2017

Team Kanye in the house, y'all.

if ur gonna go after Kanye at least have a song as good as his instead of an on-sale knockoff of I'm too sexy for my shirt!!! — thanh won (@chickenwonton) August 25, 2017

A freakin' shoutout from the OG, Right Said Fred. Nobody saw this coming.

Well, I guess the song is very… inventive? Although it's not exactly what fans had in mind, at least it's sort of catchy. Also, let's all be honest with each other for a moment. The “I'm Too Sexy For My Shirt” song is pretty amazing. I know I jammed out to it as a kid. Let's all be sure to listen to it today, and try not to dance.

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.