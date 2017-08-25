Here Are All The Snake References In Taylor Swift's “LWYMMD” Music Video So Far

Taylor Swift, what am I going to do with you? Just when I think I can live a normal life, she announces that she's dropping Reputation. All of a sudden I'm slicking my hair back and buying a chain choker necklace. THANKS A LOT, TAY. Seriously, thank you for making my life complete again. Instead of being forced to wait until the entirety of her album drops on Nov. 10, Taylor Swift released a preview for her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video on Aug. 25 and it looks intense. On top of that, fans are finding all the snakes in Taylor Swift's music video and finally putting the pieces together.

If you take a look at the video posted on Taylor Swift's Instagram, you'll notice a few snakes in the short preview. Twitter can't stop talking about all of the snake references they've found so far. Taylor Swift is seen wearing snake rings on her fingers, and there happens to be a snake slithering behind her while she's sitting in the chair. On top of that, she's actually selling snake rings as part of her tour merch. Yup, she's really embracing the label her haters have given her.

Here's the music video preview:

And here's what fans are saying:

THE OLD TAYLOR CANT COME TO THE PHONE CAUSE SHES DEAD. SHES SHEDDING HER SKIN LIKE A SNAKE AND STARTING ANEW pic.twitter.com/jPhJmxYEM1 — kayla loves luke (@palelukes) August 25, 2017

The snake…….the damn snake…..is moving….Taylor hates me pic.twitter.com/MSok3jxSkz — jelica (@softayIor) August 25, 2017

another cool thing? that's a coral snake on her forearm and it's THE deadliest snake in the world. She ain't playing #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/gdL3aKtHEq — hadia (@floralyouth) August 25, 2017

The snake is huge symbol for Swift. On July 17, 2016, Kim Kardashian blew our minds by releasing footage of Kanye West chatting on the phone with Swift about his song, “Famous.” This was a huge deal because Swift had been making a stink about West using her name in his song and referring to her as “that b*tch.” The videos of the alleged phone calls seemingly exonerated West of any wrong doing. July 17 is now known as National Snake Day.

Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 17, 2016

However, Swift is seemingly done playing the victim. Taylor Swift fans took back National Snake Day, claiming to be “proud snakes.” It looks like Swifty took some of that inspiration into her new album.

Although Swift has been in hiding for about a year, she's out and wants everyone to know what's up. While I'm not sure if we'll be seeing any more snakes in Swift's upcoming music videos, she is certainly embracing this Reputation. See what I did there? Swift just makes it too easy.

This will be the first music video to be released from her newest album, but it certainly won't be the last. I can't wait to see what else Reputation has to offer. HURRY UP ALREADY. Be sure to watch Taylor Swift's full music video at the VMAs this Sunday.

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.