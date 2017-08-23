Fans Are Making The Same ‘Harry Potter' Joke About Taylor Swift's Snake Instagrams

THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS HAS BEEN OPENED, ENEMIES OF THE HEIR, BEWARE!!!!! LMAO, just kidding. It's just Taylor Swift posting another video of a snake. In my opinion, these videos can mean Swift is clapping back at people who've called her a snake for the last year, or she just took her Pottermore sorting hat quiz and was sorted into Slytherin and she's really excited about it. You tell me which is more likely! Either way, fans are all making the same Harry Potter joke about Taylor Swift's snake Instagrams and I'm here for it.

This is the third (and possibly final) snake video Swift has posted on her Instagram and Twitter since deleting everything off her social media on Friday, Aug. 18. She posted the first snake video on Monday, Aug. 21, the second yesterday, and now we have the third. According to reports, Swift is planning on releasing her new single (allegedly called “Timeless”) on Friday, Aug. 25, and its music video will reportedly come shortly after. This is all leading up to Swift's upcoming sixth studio album, but we still have no clue when that will be coming out. But this whole snake thing (as shady as it may be), is providing the internet with some really great Harry Potter jokes.

THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS HAS BEEN OPENED.

ENEMIES OF THE HEIR BEWARE. SALAZAR SLYTHERIN IS SHAKING!

TAYLOR SWIFT IS BACK pic.twitter.com/aDg4Nazq5f — Tree Siya (@triciasotaso) August 23, 2017

Is this Taylor Swift or Harry Potter? https://t.co/M2EI8awqLM — Alex Leonard (@alexleonard1031) August 23, 2017

I CANT HELP BUT NOTICE THAT THIS IS SO HARRY POTTER-LIKE. SLAY QUEEN I CANT WAIT — karen ⇞ (@stxrlghtradiate) August 23, 2017

taylor swift is promoting her new album with the CGI snake from the 2002 harry potter movie i guess https://t.co/xFlsWmJQXA — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) August 23, 2017

Is that the basilisk from Harry Potter's mini me? The snake that lived….in the pipes of LA? Taylor Swift is such a Draco. — Elle Talk (@Elle_Talk) August 23, 2017

People are basically comparing Swift's new single release campaign to the chamber of secrets being opened in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. It's truly an excellent HP reference, but I am of the opinion that Swift is more alluding to Jafar in Aladdin when he's all like, “A SNAKE, am I? Perhaps you'd like to see how snake-like I can be!!!” and then he turns into a giant snake. Yeah, that's the narrative I want.

Fans also think these snake videos are Swift's way of responding to Kim Kardashian after she exposed her on Snapchat last year. And if that's true, please, Taylor, don't do this. Just let the past be the past and stop stirring the pot with another celebrity. You don't want this beef with Kardashian to last as long as your fight with Katy Perry has, do you? Well… if these snake videos mean anything… maybe you do. But I am tired!! Tired, I say!!

Now, if Swift's new single really is called “Timeless” (which all signs point to this being the case), I would really love for this to end up being a cover of Hairspray’s “(You're) Timeless To Me.” I don't know!! I think it'd be nice!!

