Taylor Swift's Fans Think “Look What You Made Me Do” Is Totally About Calvin Harris

If you're a human being living on this planet, you probably know that Taylor Swift loves writing songs about her ex boyfriends. Unsurprisingly, her brand new single might fit into this category. Our girl, Taylor, released a brand new song on Thursday, Aug. 24, and fans are coming up with tons of theories about who the new tune is about. One of her exes, Calvin Harris, is definitely a contender — and fans have been left asking themselves, “Is ‘Look What You Made Me Do” about Calvin Harris?”

Before we get into Twitter's mind about Taylor's new song inspiration, let's talk about the single. From the moment the new song starts, it becomes super apparent the singer-songwriter is tapping into her “edgier” side. To be completely honest, she sounds angsty AF, and it's obvious why the internet thinks her music debut is about her ex boyfriend.

Once you think about it, the ending of Taylor and Calvin's relationship definitely wasn't too pretty. After Tay revealed that she helped her ex write his hit, “This Is What You Came For,” Calvin went on a feisty lil' Twitter rant about how he was “angry” Taylor and her team made him look bad. But if the suspicions are true about Taylor's newest single, the songstress certainly isn't done throwing shade at her ex bae.

oh god, calvin harris really got to taylor swift, didn't he — kim windyka (@kimlw) August 25, 2017

Taylor Swift sounds so bitter in her new song lol! I wanna know who she's shading. Tom hiddleston, kanye West, Calvin Harris?? — fatima (@Fatima_z8) August 25, 2017

So is she coming for Kanye, Kim K, Katy Perry, Calvin Harris all at once?? I don't think Taylor Swift will win this one #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/sKQRcsJsXD — adventure awaits (@music_fest_life) August 25, 2017

So there's Yeezy, Nicky Minaj, Katy Perry, and Calvin Harris.

Now what would happen if all 4 of them collab for a song about Taylor Swift??? — Dave Vergara (@DaYouthfulDave) August 25, 2017

Some people are being super supportive of Taylor writing about her ex.

“Well played.”

Others are being a little extreme.

Hey @calvinharris PREPARE YOUR ANUSSS!!!!!!!!!! . I love you so so much Taylor Swift. #LookWhatMadeMeDo — Gabriel Cayo Rojas (@Gabociando) August 25, 2017

A few people think her new single even sounds like a Calvin Harris song.

It sounds too much like a @CalvinHarris song. @taylorswift13 Should I guess that is who the song is about? — Christy Milas (@cam5442) August 25, 2017

This theory's interesting.

I reckon Calvin Harris played 'I'm Too Sexy' to Taylor Swift and its a subtle dig. Thats the only explanation ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/iKeolcpUrP — Naylor Swift (@Naylor_Swift) August 25, 2017

That's honestly a good point. Taylor's new song does sounds a little bit like “I'm Too Sexy,” and maybe Calvin did play that song for her in the past. Either way, fans keep connecting the tune to the DJ, and Taylor definitely might've written it about him.

Now, we'll have to keep an eye on Twitter to see if Calvin reacts to the new song. If it's a subtle dig toward their past relationship, I'm sure he'll have something to say.

