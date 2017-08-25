Taylor Swift's Fans Think Her New Single Is Throwing Major Shade At Kerry Perry

It happened. Taylor Swift dropped her newest song “Look What You Made Me Do” on Aug. 24, and the fan speculation began within minutes of its release. With Swift's notorious reputation for throwing those who have wronged her under the pop culture bus, fans are already starting to question who “Look What You Made Me Do” is directed at. Is it Kim Kardashian and Kanye West? Could it be an homage to Hiddleswift? Or is “Look What You Made Me Do” about Katy Perry?

Fans seem to think Swift is definitely dissing Perry in her latest song, which makes sense given their history. Perry and Swift's feud started roughly five years ago, and it apparently began over backup dancers (relatable). Prior to the backup dancer drama, as we all know, it used to be mad love (lol). Then Perry dated John Mayer after Swift, and things got messy (actually sort of relatable). Then Taylor revealed, without naming names, that her song “Bad Blood” was about a former friend turned enemy. KP clearly took it personally and subtweeted about it, as one typically does. Then they went back and forth throwing consistent shade and not-so-subtle insults at each other for a half decade, and here we are today.

Taylor's “Look What You Made Me Do” lyrics could definitely point to Katy, and Twitter's taken notice. Although many fans are sure the song is firing back at the infamous Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Feud of 2016, plenty took to Twitter to call out Taylor out for dissing Katy Perry… and it doesn't look like anyone's too thrilled.

katy perry: my new video is out watch swish swis- taylor swift: uhh look what you made me do look what you made me do pic.twitter.com/NDMKfCDRL3 — rod (@rodpocket) August 25, 2017

im over taylor swift's music revolving around her feud with katy perry which no one besides tswift cares about — estella havisham (@aletseatipul) August 25, 2017

Shit so Taylor swift really mad about the famous thing and Katy perry.. — sumayah (@SumayahFadil13) August 25, 2017

Hey Katy Perry… Look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you made me do #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo #TaylorSwiftisback pic.twitter.com/wydwdwRqZn — Vinycius Bitch (@Vinytacker20) August 25, 2017

look what you made me do is actually about katy perry releasing witness on the general public — aaron (@stupidgaykid) August 25, 2017

So if “Look What You Made Me Do” isn't a Katy Perry clapback, I don't know what is. — Glen Allen Scott (@scottga) August 25, 2017

When it comes to Taylor Swift and her passion for ripping pages out of her diary to turn them into Billboard-topping hits, we can only hope she pairs them with a nice, salty set of subtweets for us all to sink our greedy, gossip-thirty teeth into. We'll be waiting, T.

