Taylor Swift's New Single Is Reportedly Called “Timeless” And Fans Are Losing Their Minds

Taylor Swift shook the world on Monday, Aug. 21, when she released a 10-second video of what appears to be a snake on her Instagram and Twitter. On the morning of Aug. 22, she posted a second video of the weird snake. And her official website is still blank, but now there's a new website — Timeless.com — and that website, ladies and gentlemen, is why I write to you today. Fans think “Timeless” is the name of Swift's newest single, although they have no clue when she's going to drop it. If this is true, Taylor Swift's “Timeless” will be her first solo song since 1989 came out, and fans are losing their sh*t. Elite Daily reached out to Swift's team to confirm the rumors, but did not hear back by time of publication.

Two new Taylor Swift songs have been hinted about on Genius.com: “Timeless,” and “Had Nothing But A Time We Never Had.” “Timeless” has its own website with a “coming soon” note on the homepage, and “Had Nothing but A Time We Never Had” has a page on Genius. “Timeless” has also been officially registered as a song. So yes, it's safe to assume Taylor Swift is releasing new music very soon.

Taylor Swift's “Timeless” might shut down the internet if there are any more tweets about it.

FINALLY!!!!! According to Genius, Taylor Swift's new single is called "Timeless".

A website with the name was created. #TS6 pic.twitter.com/rLdGFqnedG — Taylor Swift Now (@TaylorSwiftN0W) August 21, 2017

TaylorSwift has just registered a new song called "Timeless" pic.twitter.com/CqBan2i0iW — Matt Hsia (@MATTHSIA14) August 21, 2017

Can't wait for new @taylorswift13 music… Time for her to change the entire sound of the industry again. #timeless — James McVey (@TheVampsJames) August 21, 2017

This is the first thing we heard from Swift hinting that something new was coming soon.

Then, earlier Tuesday, Aug. 22, Swift released another snake video, only adding more to the music hype.

And now, we have Timeless.com. Whatever this all means, I hope we find out soon because all of this is way too cryptic for my liking.

Fans have been freaking out ever since.

Taylor Swift: *posts*

Me: THERE IS A 25 IN THE SNAKE'S SKIN AND THE FIRST TEASER WAS 10 SECONDS AND THE SECOND WAS 20 AND 10/20 IS A FRIDAY! — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) August 22, 2017

i woke up at 5am this morning thinking bout taylor swift. — CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) August 22, 2017

the return of taylor swift be like pic.twitter.com/FXSr2zGttH — treacherous (@swiftloversx) August 22, 2017

This is the beginning of a new era.

New album. New songs. New theme. @taylorswift13 #TS6ISCOMING pic.twitter.com/yfe0c1irVp — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSupdated) August 22, 2017

TAYLOR SWIFT IS COMING. NEW SONG.

NEW VIDEO.

NEW ALBUM.

NEW ERA.

(and we are still not emotionally prepared )#TS6ISCOMING pic.twitter.com/6D8FAOuuIN — Taylor Swift Updates (@SimplySFans) August 22, 2017

Taylor Swift, honey, please. Just post the other snake videos so we can put an end to all of this wondering.

