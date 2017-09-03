Taylor Swift's New Song “Ready For It” Might Mean Old Taylor Isn't So Dead After All

On Saturday night, Taylor Swift blessed us with a new track off her upcoming album, Reputation. The new song, called “Ready For It,” debuted during a college football game on the evening of Sept. 2, and the full track dropped the next day. And between the flirtatious tone, the references to a dude, and some very familiar-sounding lyrics, it's leaving everyone wondering, what does “Ready For It” mean?

The song is, in some ways, classic Old Taylor. It's about a dude, it's about a dude who's probably bad for her (or maybe she's bad for him, IDK, but “let the games begin” is not the best indicator of a healthy relationship on either side). Fans are already speculating who it might be about — and a few early contenders are her ex Calvin Harris, her other ex Harry Styles, or her current flame, Joe Alwyn. (The lyric, “younger than my exes but he act like such a man” is keeping the options limited.)

And despite all the assurances that Old Taylor is dead, the song has some pretty clear references to Old Tay. For one thing, parts of it sound pretty familiar to her song “Wildest Dreams,” off of her 2014 album 1989, and a whole lot of the references match up, too. Both songs refer to the idea that “no one has to know,” that our girl Tay can see how things are going to play out (WD: “I can see the end as it begins my one condition is,” and RFI: “I see how this is gonna go”), and heck, the line “I see how this is gonna go” even kind of sounds like it came out of “Wildest Dreams,” if you ask me.

