Uh oh. As if all the speculation that Taylor Swift's “Look What You Made Me Do” was a subtle jab toward Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West wasn't enough, there's yet another shade rumor in town that's taken already taken off. Fans are wondering if Taylor Swift's “Ready For It” is about Kim and Kanye, because even though it sounds like a love song, there's no denying that “Ready For It” also sounds like a well-lit warning for the Reputation album to come.

So, is the song about Mr. and Mrs. West? With just a one minute teaser of the song to come (and no telling when “Ready For It” will be released in full), it's hard to say one way or the other whether or not “Ready For It” is about. However, a one minute teaser is definitely enough to get the gist of the song. The song opens with “Baby, are you ready?” and then Swift showcases a sexier, more mature version of both herself and her music with lyrics like: “I see how this is gonna go, touch me and you'll never be alone,” “no one has to know,” and the chorus (or at least, what sounds like the chorus), where she sings: “In the middle of the night, in my dreams, you should see the things we do; baby, mmm, in the middle of the night, in my dreams, I know I'm gonna be with you.”

But look, if 2016 has taught us all anything, if it walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, and swims like a duck… it doesn't necessarily mean it's a duck, OK?

For starters, “Ready For It” first premiered during a football game. Think of the imagery there: two opposing teams, duking out for a win — but not just any win. Swift debuted her song on the NCAA stage, during a showdown between the No. 1 ranked team in the country and the No. 3 ranked team in the country. Name two (counting Kim and Kanye as one unit here, guys; keep up!) individuals with a more prominent, all-consuming feud than the Wests and Swift. (I'll wait.) Now put that to the tune of college football, and just try and tell me that isn't some hard, fast, and subtle imagery. Plus, I mean, just the line “ready for it” alone has me thinking: Am I ready for it? (Ready for what, I couldn't tell you, but like, am I ready for it? You know?)

Elite Daily reached out to Swift with a request for comment on the rumors that “Ready For It” may be about Kardashian West and West, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

With an album named Reputation, “Ready For It” feels like a major hint. It also poses a really big, really overt question: Are we ready for it? Are Kim and Kanye? Whatever is to come from Taylor Swift on Nov. 10 is clearly going to be something big. But is she taking on the Wests in the process?

I guess we'll all have to wait and see if we're ready for it.

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.