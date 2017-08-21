This Theory About Taylor Swift's Snake Video May Prove She's Performing At The VMAs

Taylor Swift fans, buckle up because the queen of song might be performing at the 2017 VMAs! Yes, get excited. The Twittersphere truly believes Swifty will be performing at the show because of a snake video the superstar posted to her Twitter account. You see, there's a snake in the VMAs promo video and Taylor Swift posted a snake video. Why else would she post a snake video, guys? So now everyone is wondering, is Taylor Swift performing at the VMAs? Or is she posting snake videos about Kim K?

It could possibly be about Kim Kardashian, considering Kim K called her out for being a snake… you know, after she exposed her on Snapchat and everything. Yeah, remember all the “Famous” drama between Kanye West and Taylor Swift? Kim K even tweeted about “National Snake Day” last year. Shady AF? You bet.

On Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, Taylor Swift completely blacked out all of her social media accounts. I'm talking, Instagram photos: gone. Twitter: blank. Facebook: empty. It was shocking for the internet and her diehard fans. What is Swifty up to? Some fans believe Swift is releasing new music, while others think it could be an entire video series. It's truly a mystery. Now, she's posting snake videos and riling up fans all over again. You're killing us over here, T. Swift!

Rumors have been parading around the internet that Swift won't only be performing at the 2017 VMAs, but she'll also be doing it with Katy Perry. Ahh. The drama is too good. The two superstars have been feuding for years, and it could all end here. Remember when Swift released the song, “Bad Blood”? Then Katy Perry wrote, “Swish Swish”? That wasn't good… at all. On June 10, 2017, Entertainment Tonight reported that during a conversation with Arianna Huffington, Perry said,

I'm ready to let it go. Absolutely, 100 percent. I forgive her, and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. And I think it's actually… I think it's time.

Hmm, this could explain why Taylor's snake video really shook fans.

Here's the VMA promo video.

Here's Swift's sneaky snake video.

What does it mean?

There is snake in it. Taylor for sure — StanKaty (@dalik_limchan) July 20, 2017

This really is too much.

The knight king has an ice dragon, the eclipse is an hour away, and @taylorswift13 just dropped a mysterious snake vid #thisistoomuch pic.twitter.com/PPEN4sfmAE — collsmcc ⋆⚓️⋆ (@collsmcc22) August 21, 2017

Epic tweet. This was all of us.

#TS6IsComing

did taylor swift delete all her social media because a snake sheds its skin #TS6IsComing pic.twitter.com/i0vYxMiuXl — ً (@duhlahey) August 21, 2017

Bold statement. I like it.

Taylor Swift deleting all her social media platforms and then coming back with a video of a snake just saved pop culture — layan (@zayIorde) August 21, 2017

1989 is the year of the snake. See what she did there?

Never call Taylor names. Ever.

miss Taylor Swift knows her haters call her a snake so now she's being petty & including them in her new era hell yea pic.twitter.com/MiRAcwfsCM — Maico (@maicodguan) August 21, 2017

This is a really big deal.

Taylor Swift after releasing the video of the snake. pic.twitter.com/dBzBTFjbQ9 — . (@deluxetaylena) August 21, 2017

Kim K, watch out.

Taylor, please let us know what's going on. We need new music, and we need to know what that damn snake means.

