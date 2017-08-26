Twitter Is Roasting Taylor Swift's Super-Predictable Makeover In Her New Video

Taylor Swift is edgy now, everybody. Say goodbye to those simpler days of red lips, knee-high stockings and teardrops on her guitar. Make way for long gold nails, diamond bling, and sitting on a swing looking all angry and coquettish. A preview from Swift's upcoming good-girl-gone-bad music video “Look What You Made Me Do” dropped on Aug. 25, and although I applaud the effort that went into this big, sweeping identity change, sadly it turns out this has all been played out before. Namely, Taylor Swift's makeover looks like Jenny Humphrey from Gossip Girl – and the internet is having a field day with it.

For those of you who are a little rusty on your Gossip Girl character arcs, Jenny Humphrey (aka Little J) starts out the series as a wide-eyed freshman who desperately wants to get in with Blair Waldorf and her popular Upper East Side crew.

Fast-forward to a few seasons later, and she's abandoned her good girl image, is rocking a long weave, edgy make-up, dark clothes and a serious ‘tude. So basically, if there were a soundtrack to Little J's life, it would start out with Swift's achingly adolescent “Fifteen” and end with “Look What You Made Me Do” – probably being scream-sung at Blair.

Twitter users were quick to call out the spot-on similarities between the two.

let's talk about how taylor swift has the same character arc as the equally insufferable jenny humphrey pic.twitter.com/FB3b0MMzdG — chelsey murphree (@chelseymurphree) August 25, 2017

new taylor sounds like a song custom made for a jenny humphrey revenge montage, xoxo gossip girl pic.twitter.com/ltpaUvQJNw — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) August 25, 2017

The old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. She left the show to pursue her music career. THIS IS ONLY FOR TRUE "GOSSIP GIRL" STANS!! pic.twitter.com/YLbaWe68ME — Jake Fogelnest (@jakefogelnest) August 25, 2017

Old Taylor Swift vs. new Taylor Swift is like Jenny Humphrey all over again (Gossip Girl)#LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/0c5oiwvszT — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) August 25, 2017

Look what you made her do!!! pic.twitter.com/Ld5FphjwR5 — Claire Stern (@clairecstern) August 25, 2017

Taylor Swift's new song sounds like it would be played at a bar Chuck Bass is at or a scene where Jenny Humphrey is plotting against Blair — paula (@etherealistboca) August 25, 2017

Taylor Swift is dead? More like her fake feminism 'brand' was exposed–and now she's giving dark Jenny a whirl pic.twitter.com/oj5SleMo4R — Irene Martin (@reenikins22) August 25, 2017

As far as I can tell all Taylor Swift did was complete her transformation into edgy Jenny Humphrey — abigail rosenthal (@ae_rosenthal) August 25, 2017

Taylor Swift is the Jenny Humphrey of music. — bianca (@biancaalexxis28) August 25, 2017

Taylor Swift going through a Jenny Humprey phase pic.twitter.com/E4V0hFsqhT — Franz Effy (@EFFYouFRANZ) August 26, 2017

Taylor Swift's Jenny Humphrey transformation is very on track and very not good — Alex Bosworth (@alex_bozzie) August 25, 2017

This actually isn't the first time that Swift has gotten Little J comparisons.

Back in 2016, the pop singer traded in cable knit sweaters for bleached blonde hair, chokers and ripped black jeans – paying indirect homage to our favorite rebellious Upper East Sider.

Taylor Swift started her break a long time ago and hired Jenny Humphrey as her stand-in: a conspiracy theory pic.twitter.com/ibXPK0AWsD — mason // 76 (@larkieswiftie) May 16, 2017

Serena is showing Jenny who's boss as usual pic.twitter.com/XOFhJChJ01 — b (@nexusbieber) May 3, 2016

Is the second picture Taylor Swift or Jenny Humphrey? The world may never know. https://t.co/W2Yn7ekH6M — Kelsey Kolosionek (@kels_kolo) May 1, 2017

why does taylor swift look like jenny humphrey? https://t.co/Dc0TeOzGFV — lizzy (@maiasdove) May 3, 2017

As if stealing Little J's moment wasn't enough, the Beyhive are also up in arms that Swift copied the style and general aesthetic of Beyoncé's “Formation” music video – which also featured dancers, decked out in shorts and tights, standing in a pretty similar pose.

That argument is definitely not without merit.

Lemonade and Minute Maid pic.twitter.com/onBLP9pHvR — Neal Carter (@nealcarter) August 25, 2017

When he fuck me good I take his ass to the salad bar at Ruby Tuesday's. pic.twitter.com/rkYy2xgmfM — Alexander Kacala (@AlexanderKacala) August 25, 2017

When Beyonce and her Formation backup dancers see Taylor Swift's new video pic.twitter.com/H11vxczdCl — Jerrah Mormont (@BostonJerry) August 25, 2017

Will we discover that T.Swift has gone full Beyoncé when her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video drops at the VMA's on Aug. 27th? We really won't know for sure – but all signs are pointing to yes. Until then, Upper East Siders. XOXO.

