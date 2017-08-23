Quantcast

Elite Daily

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Will Taylor Swift Go On Tour? Fans Are Hoping After This Huge Instagram Announcement

Alexa Mellardo
in Celebrity

Taylor Swift has been extremely cryptic on Instagram lately. A few days back, she deleted all of the pictures on her account. She's been posting v. creepy AF snake videos ever since her Instagram went complete *blank space* on us. See what I did there? Swift fans everywhere are questioning, “What the heck is going on, Tay?!?” We need details, and we need them STAT. This afternoon, the 27-year-old star gave us some major breadcrumbs when she took to her account to announce her new album, Reputation, coming November 10. OK, so the next thing we need to know, Tay… will there be a Taylor Swift Reputation tour?!

In addition to Swift's November album announcement, the singer-songwriter posted black and white artwork of herself, which she updated her Instagram profile picture with. In addition, she posted a simple picture that goes with the page's black and white vibes, and reads, “first single out tomorrow night.” Passionate fans, along with myself, are freaking the heck out at the moment, and have good reason to be. Something major this way comes, and after this exciting announcement, people are taking to Twitter to shed light on the situation that is toying with all of our emotions.

1. This Twitter User Is All About The Hype, And We're Here For It, Too

2. It's Time To Pop Some Bottles And Celebrate

3. We're All Super Hopeful About A Reputation Tour Announcement

4. Like, Pretty Please, Tay?

5. Come On, Girlfran

6. This Person Totally Hit The Nail On The Head

7. Amen To This Meme

While we have no official word yet, Twitter has spoken, and all of our fingers are crossed for a Reputation tour.

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.

TAGS:
Alexa Mellardo

Editor

Alexa majored in Journalism at Suffolk University, Boston. She wrote for Scene Magazine, Santa Cristina Winery in Italy and was Boston Editor of Joonbug. Alexa has traveled to Greece, England, Ireland, Germany and Italy. Her passions include fa ...
Alexa majored in Journalism at Suffolk University, Boston. She wrote for Scene Magazine, Santa Cristina Winery in Italy and was Boston Editor of Joonbug. Alexa has traveled to Greece, England, Ireland, Germany and Italy. Her passions include fa ...

ELITE DAILY VIDEO

Why Guys Need To Go On More Man Dates

Barber Giving Awesome Vintage Haircuts Will Inspire You To Follow Your Dreams

Barber Giving Awesome Vintage Haircuts Will Inspire You To Follow Your Dreams

Comments