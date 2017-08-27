We Need To Talk About Cersei's Fate On ‘Game Of Thrones' ASAP

This post contains spoilers from the Game Of Thrones Season 7 finale. While Daenerys and Jon Snow are planning their final trip back north, to face the Night King's army, Jaime Lannister was attempting to do the same over in King's Landing. Cersei had pledged the going the fight, and Jaime believed her. So did we. But Cersei still trying to play the Great Game and fight yesterday's wars. When Jaime realized how foolish she was, he did the honorable thing, finally, and left. As he walked out, fans all asked the same thing: Is Cersei going to die?

Physically? That's still up in the air. But inside? Another little spark hardened and turned to ash.

I don't know what Cersei expected, other than Jaime would just fall into line like he always does, forget what he'd seen, forget the reality of the horror Jon Snow had brought them hours before. I have to give her credit, she certainly fooled me with the Euron bit. I'm still not 100 percent sure I believe her that it was planned ahead in the Dragon Pit, but I could certainly see Euron, once he rolled, sending back a message saying: “Haha, just playing, so what's our next move?”

The next move, as far as Cersei is concerned, is to spend all that money the Iron Bank loaned them, and have Euron go out and hire Daario's Gold company. (She's going to get a nasty shock when she learns that army already sworn to Dany, but never mind.) As she says to Jaime, he should have listened to Tywin talk about the importance of gold.

As far as she's concerned the Night King and the wights are going to wipe out her enemies for her. The lack of the third dragon was proof they weren't invulnerable. Westeros will be hers without too much work at all.

That's Cersei for you: never actually thinking ahead. You would think after her partnership with the High Sparrow failed she would learn about enemies who see you as just as much chum in the water as your enemies. But Cersei's not smart. She has never been.

Jaime's done. He gave his word he would stand by Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, and fight to save humanity. He's not going to go back on it — especially when hoping that Jon and Dany are defeated means they will just be next on the Night King's list. He'll leave the Lannister Army behind, fine. But he will keep his word.

For a long moment, it seemed like Cersei would give the word to the Mountain to kill him. But she couldn't. She may play hard, but Jaime and the baby she carries are all she had left.

Now all she has is the baby. If she lives that long. Without Jaime, how long can she last? Will his leaving kill her? Is that how he's the valonqar? Will Tyrion return and do it, now that Cersei is alone?

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.