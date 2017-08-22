Will Corinne Do A ‘Bachelor In Paradise' Interview With Chris Harrison?

On Tuesday night's episode of Bachelor In Paradise, Chris Harrison sat down with DeMario Jackson to discuss the controversy on the show that shut down productions for several weeks. In the promo for the episode, fans see a very emotional Jackson sitting down with Harrison to discuss the sexual misconduct accusations that surrounded him and Corinne Olympios while filming. Now, fans are wondering if Corinne will do a Bachelor In Paradise interview with Chris Harrison as well.

According to an ABC press release,

Corinne Olympios will sit down with host Chris Harrison in the Tuesday, August 29 episode.

Therefore, fans can expect to see Olympios share her side of the story during next week's episode. The two contestants will be interviewed separately about the allegations that took place over the summer, so each will have their own segment and a chance to speak.

On June 20, Warner Bros. concluded their investigation into the controversy and released the following statement:

As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security, and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly. Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show's policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.

A representative from ABC added,

We appreciate the swift and complete investigation by Warner Bros. into allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise. Given their results, the series will resume production, and will air this summer on ABC.

On June 14, Olympios released a statement after her team conducted its own investigation. It read,

I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening.

DeMario Jackson released his own statement as well:

It's unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations. I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.

Be sure to tune into Bachelor In Paradise on Tuesday, Aug. 29 to listen to Olympios' side of the story.

