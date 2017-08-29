Corinne's Sit-Down On ‘Bachelor In Paradise' Is Causing Controversy On Twitter

I never thought it could be done, but somehow Bachelor in Paradise has dragged an incident that happened on day one of filming all the way into Episode 6. That's right, for some reason we're still talking about Corinne and DeMario on Bachelor in Paradise. On Tuesday night's episode, Corinne Olympios sat down with host Chris Harrison to give her side of the story of what went down that caused the show to briefly suspend production. And the tweets about Corinne's Bachelor in Paradise interview with Chris Harrison show that Bachelor Nation is still taking sides.

Last week, DeMario Jackson got his in-studio interview with Harrison, where ABC continued to beat this story into the ground. DeMario walked through his time with Corinne leading up to the production shut down, explained how shocked and confused he was, and expressed his pain enduring the online rumors and harassment.

Corinne's version of the events was more of the same. Corinne says it was hard to see the way the media portrayed her after the incident. She admitted that she drank a lot on day one, and she was also taking a medication that wasn't supposed to be mixed with alcohol. Corinne says she was blacked out and doesn't remember much, but she has no hard feelings for DeMario. “I never pointed fingers at DeMario,” she said. “I never said a bad word about DeMario … It's just so heart-sinking to go through that.”

Twitter couldn't help but weigh in on the situation.

Is it wrong that I wish Corinne had mentioned the medication she was on? That could help save others from this sitch. #BachelorinParadise — Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) August 30, 2017

I don't believe Corinne at aaaaaalll. This "new medication" is total bullshit and chris can even tell #BachelorinParadise — Jamie (@jamiefb92) August 30, 2017

Me watching this entire segment with Corinne. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/UW6TBqYdQi — emilie hoffpauir (@em_hoffpauir) August 30, 2017

I want to see Chris interviewing the producer who caused that whole mess in the first place, not Demario and Corinne #BachelorInParadise — J. O'Malley (@tenrec87) August 30, 2017

If only Corinne knew that you're not supposed to drink while on any medication….. #BachelorinParadise — Lauren Garner (@lauren_garner93) August 30, 2017

I'm soo mad about this while demario/corinne situation and the way it was handled #BachelorInParadise — youngafriqueen (@Youngafriqueen) August 29, 2017

despite the mistakes she's made in the past my heart is truly with corinne. NO ONE deserves to go through the hate she's received ❤️❤️ #BIP — Sam (@lexipediagreymd) August 30, 2017

Sickening 2 c u use Demario and Corinne for ratings. YOUR CREW created this fake controversy. EXPLAIN.#BachelorInParadise #BachelorNation — Tunafish (@dolphin4321) August 23, 2017

even if i weren't a fan of corinne, how BIP handled the situation last night left me feeling uneasy. totally shrugging off her statement … — hoët & chandon (@ASAPthottie) August 16, 2017

Back in June, filming was briefly suspended on Bachelor in Paradise due to an allegation of sexual misconduct between DeMario and Corinne. Rumors circulated that DeMario had allegedly taken advantage of Corinne when she was unable to consent. Warner Bros conducted an internal investigation of the incident, and released the following statement on June 20:

As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly. Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show's policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.

Having concluded that no misconduct had transpired, the show resumed filming. However, Corinne's legal team had previously released a statement stating that Corinne was a “victim.” She said,

I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality.

DeMario, on the other hand, has maintained that his character has been “assassinated” by these allegations. He said in his own statement,

It's unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations. I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.

So… can we be done with all this Corinne and DeMario stuff now, ABC? Pretty please?

