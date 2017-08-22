DeMario's ‘Bachelor In Paradise' Interview Finally Happened & Twitter Is Heartbroken

If you thought Bachelor in Paradise was finally done exploiting the drama of sexual misconduct allegations, think again! In Tuesday night's episode of the reality dating show, host Chris Harrison sat down in-studio for a tell-all interview with DeMario Jackson about what happened between him and Corinne Olympios. And DeMario's Bachelor in Paradise interview with Chris Harrison was certainly emotional.

Not only was DeMario there, but many of the Season 4 cast were present, too. First, the cast went around and adamantly testified that nothing “bad” happened between DeMario and Corinne. Raven and Jasmine explained why they felt “compelled” to defend DeMario's name on the record.

Then finally, finally DeMario came out to speak for himself in the last 20 minutes of the episode. First, Chris Harrison had DeMario walk through his version of events from those first two days of shooting.

“The only thing I knew about Corinne was that she was the wild one from Nick's season,” DeMario said. “We got turnt up. We're hanging out, we're at the bar, and next thing I know we're making out. This was quick – like an hour or so.”

“She was like, ‘let's go to the pool,'” he continued. “One thing leads to another and the pool gets a little intense… I didn't think anything of it.”

“The next day was fine. Corinne and I discussed how she knows how to make fine,” DeMario said, adding that he “cried in his hotel” room when he found out Paradise was shutting down.

“I'm not complaining, she's not complaining, it's on tape,” DeMario said. Even when he got home, DeMario said he still didn't understand what the situation had become. “I sent Corinne a message like, ‘Yo we broke Paradise,' as a joke.”

Then DeMario said he started reading articles about things he never did, like one suggesting he had sexually assaulted Corinne. At this point, he started tearing up and getting emotional. “Michelle Obama said when they go low, we go high, but it's tough,” he said through tears.

“Seeing my mom cry, every single day, it's difficult,” he said, adding that he deactivated his mom's social media so that she wouldn't “go to war” on the internet to defend him.

On Corinne, DeMario said, “I wish we could have spoke. I feel bad for her, because she was slut-shamed.”

Meanwhile, Twitter was not happy with the way ABC continues to focus on this whole incident.

Why do I feel like ABC is using this Demario & Corinne situation for ratings.. especially after Charlottesville? #bip #BachelorInParadise — a girl has no name (@icedhazelnut_) August 23, 2017

@BachParadise really don't want to hear any more from Demario and Corrine. Will turn it off when they are on! — Barry Richardson (@BarryKansas) August 23, 2017

Make no mistake #BIP is spending so much time on Corinne/Demario bc they lost a week+ of shooting time not bc they care about sexual assault — Christina (@xtinac) August 23, 2017

I can't handle DeMario's pain being exploited by Chris "I wish I was a fuqboi" Harrison and #bip. Turned the TV off. — Tarek (@KhumnaTheTurtle) August 23, 2017

ABC this will be following DeMario for the rest of his life like if he ever applies for any future job #BachelorInParadise — BachelorNationUnite (@bachnationunite) August 23, 2017

Hey ABC, maybe instead of interviewing DeMario and Corinne, just drag the "3rd party" out and interrogate them. #bachelorinparadise — Alisa Williams (@AWWritesStories) August 23, 2017

Back in June, filming was briefly suspended on Bachelor in Paradise due to an allegation of sexual misconduct between DeMario and Corinne. Rumors circulated that DeMario had allegedly taken advantage of Corinne when she was unable to consent. Warner Bros conducted an internal investigation of the incident, and released the following statement on June 20,

As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly. Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show's policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.

Having concluded that no misconduct had transpired, the show resumed filming. However, Corinne's legal team had previously released a statement stating that Corinne was a “victim.” She said,

I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality.

DeMario, on the other hand, has maintained that his character has been “assassinated” by these allegations. He said in his own statement,

It's unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations. I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.

Corinne will also give her version of events in her own sit-down interview with Chris Harrison next week. So stay tuned!

