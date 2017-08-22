Donald Trump Interrupted ‘Bachelor In Paradise' And Fans Had Jokes

If you're anything like me, you use Bachelor in Paradise as a weekly distraction from the circus fire that is the United States government right now. If that's true, then you were probably angrier than you've ever been last night when “President” Ronald McDonald Donald Trump interrupted Bachelor in Paradise for an address to the nation. I know… I'm seething as I type. What's even worse is that his fancy little speech forced ABC to postpone a rose ceremony that we've been WAITING ON FOR THREE WEEKS. I mean, of all the detestable acts we've seen from the POTUS over the past eight months, this may truly be the most heinous. If interrupting Bachelor in Paradise isn't considered an impeachable offense, then I don't know what is. This is NOT what Jesus had in mind when he wrote the Constitution.

Of course, I'm not the only one who's outraged at how far our government went this time. The good and kind people of Twitter certainly agree with the above sentiments and, in a very unsurprising turn of events, have taken to the platform to express their dissatisfaction with the President's barging in on our weekly respite from his usual antics. Some were angry, some were confused, but, naturally, all were hilarious.

Why the FUCK is Donald Trump on my TV?! I'm watching Bachelor In Paradise not CNN!!! — Lucy ❤ (@luxinthetux) August 22, 2017

DONALD TRUMP U DID NOT JUST INTERRUPT THE BACHELOR IN PARADISE!!! #pissed — Emily Becerril (@truee_emily) August 22, 2017

No #BachelorInParadise, extra Trump. This Monday night is truly heinous. pic.twitter.com/6lNjXWQOZW — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) August 22, 2017

Me: I don't think Trump can get any worse.

Trump: *interrupts #BachelorinParadise to make speech*

Me: IMPEACH — Caroline (@CIKtweets) August 22, 2017

I'm sorry Trump, you did not receive a rose, please say your goodbyes and exit the White House immediately #BachelorInParadise — Simone (@HeySim1) August 22, 2017

If Trump's approval ratings with women weren't already low enough he's now cutting into Bachelor in Paradise. #BachelorInParadise — Marissa Swope (@marissa_swope) August 22, 2017

*watching bachelor in paradise w my mom*

*trump comes on*

my mom: "dear god i need more wine." — Tori Sterling (@toristerling_) August 22, 2017

Listen Trump, we have a rose ceremony tonight I need you to step on it #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/u1MPnwOFCi — Terrah Semrad (@terrahsemrad) August 22, 2017

Clearly the Bachelor loving citizens of the U.S. were NOT here for Trump's unwelcome interruption (as if there is such a thing as a “welcome interruption” from Trump), and, if I'm being completely honest, I'm surprised he would even have time to make a speech during an episode of BiP… isn't he the type to be holed up in the Oval Office watching live and angrily tweeting about how Dean is a f*ckboy??

All I know is this guy has officially gone too far. I will not just stand by and watch as he destroys Bachelor Mondays; I have nothing but respect for MY president, and my president is Bachelor in Paradise.

