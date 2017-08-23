Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In September & Wow, Is It Good

As we inch closer and closer to the end of August, it's inevitable to be bummed out that summer is coming to a rapid close. Pretty soon we'll say goodbye to vacations, the beach, and backyard barbecues and hello to colder weather and pumpkin spice everything. It's not all bad, though; with fall comes comfy sweaters, apple picking, warm cider, and a whole new list of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and Netflix originals that are coming to Netflix in September.

That's right, as usual, Netflix is here to save the day and I, for one, am already pumped to binge-watch some old faves, new original movies, and television series this fall. After all, if there's one way to truly beat the cold weather, it's to grab a warm blanket, some hot tea, and let Netflix do all the rest of the work. We've been blessed during the summer months with awesome new Netflix content like Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, Atypical, and The Defenders, but the September seriously takes the cake. With that being said, let's take a look at some of the gems that will be making their way onto the streaming service in just a few short days.

September 1

Amores Perros

City of God

Dead Poets Society

Deep Blue Sea

Disney's Hercules

Disney's Mulan

FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1

Fracture

Gangs of New York

Gone Baby Gone

High Risk

Hoodwinked

Hotel for Dogs

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1

Little Evil

Maniac: Season 1

Narcos: Season 3

Outside Man: Volume 2

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Resurface

Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach

She's Gotta Have It

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography

The Last Shaman

The Lost Brother

The Rugrats Movie

The Secret Garden

The Squid and the Whale

West Coast Customs: Season 5

Who the F**K is that Guy

September 2

Vincent N Roxxy

September 4

Graduation

September 5

Carrie Pilby

Facing Darkness

Like Crazy

Marc Maron: Too Real

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

September 6

A Good American

Hard Tide

September 7

The Blacklist: Season 4

September 8

#realityhigh

Apaches: Season 1

BoJack Horseman: Season 4

Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi

Fire Chasers: Season 1

Greenhouse Academy: Season 1

Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2

The Confession Tapes: Season 1

The Walking Dead: Season 7

September 9

Portlandia: Season 7

September 11

The Forgotten

September 12

Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster

September 13

Offspring: Season 7

Ghost of the Mountains

September 14

Disney's Pocahontas

September 15

American Vandal: Season 1

First They Killed My Father

Foo Fighters: Back and Forth

George Harrison: Living in the Material World

Larceny

Project Mc²: Part 5

Rumble

Strong Island

VeggieTales in the City: Season 2

September 18

Call the Midwife: Series 6

The Journey Is the Destination

September 19

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Jerry Before Seinfeld

Love, Sweat and Tears

September 20

Carol

September 21

Gotham: Season 3

September 22

Fuller House: New Episodes

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1

The Samaritan

September 23

Alien Arrival

September 25

Dark Matter: Season 3

September 26

Bachelorette

Night School

Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan

Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4

September 27

Absolutely Anything

September 29

Big Mouth: Season 1

Club de Cuervos: Season 3

Gerald's Game

Real Rob: Season 2

Paul Hollywood's Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1

Our Souls at Night

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1

September 30

Murder Maps: Season 3

The streaming service will also have new episodes of Chelsea on Friday nights and new episodes of Rick and Morty (UK only) on Sunday nights. If you're not excited for September now, I don't know what else to say!

