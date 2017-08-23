Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In September & Wow, Is It Good

Quantcast

As we inch closer and closer to the end of August, it's inevitable to be bummed out that summer is coming to a rapid close. Pretty soon we'll say goodbye to vacations, the beach, and backyard barbecues and hello to colder weather and pumpkin spice everything. It's not all bad, though; with fall comes comfy sweaters, apple picking, warm cider, and a whole new list of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and Netflix originals that are coming to Netflix in September.

That's right, as usual, Netflix is here to save the day and I, for one, am already pumped to binge-watch some old faves, new original movies, and television series this fall. After all, if there's one way to truly beat the cold weather, it's to grab a warm blanket, some hot tea, and let Netflix do all the rest of the work. We've been blessed during the summer months with awesome new Netflix content like Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, Atypical, and The Defenders, but the September seriously takes the cake. With that being said, let's take a look at some of the gems that will be making their way onto the streaming service in just a few short days.

September 1

Amores Perros
City of God
Dead Poets Society
Deep Blue Sea
Disney's Hercules
Disney's Mulan
FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1
Fracture
Gangs of New York
Gone Baby Gone
High Risk
Hoodwinked
Hotel for Dogs
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1
Little Evil
Maniac: Season 1
Narcos: Season 3
Outside Man: Volume 2
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Resurface
Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach
She's Gotta Have It
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography
The Last Shaman
The Lost Brother
The Rugrats Movie
The Secret Garden
The Squid and the Whale
West Coast Customs: Season 5
Who the F**K is that Guy

September 2

Vincent N Roxxy

September 4

Graduation

September 5

Carrie Pilby
Facing Darkness
Like Crazy
Marc Maron: Too Real
Newsies: The Broadway Musical

September 6

A Good American
Hard Tide

September 7

The Blacklist: Season 4

September 8

#realityhigh
Apaches: Season 1
BoJack Horseman: Season 4
Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi
Fire Chasers: Season 1
Greenhouse Academy: Season 1
Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2
The Confession Tapes: Season 1
The Walking Dead: Season 7

September 9

Portlandia: Season 7

September 11

The Forgotten

September 12

Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster

September 13

Offspring: Season 7
Ghost of the Mountains

September 14

Disney's Pocahontas

September 15

American Vandal: Season 1
First They Killed My Father
Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
George Harrison: Living in the Material World
Larceny
Project Mc²: Part 5
Rumble
Strong Island
VeggieTales in the City: Season 2

September 18

Call the Midwife: Series 6
The Journey Is the Destination

September 19

Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Jerry Before Seinfeld
Love, Sweat and Tears

September 20

Carol

September 21

Gotham: Season 3

September 22

Fuller House: New Episodes
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1
The Samaritan

September 23

Alien Arrival

September 25

Dark Matter: Season 3

September 26

Bachelorette
Night School
Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan
Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4

September 27

Absolutely Anything

September 29

Big Mouth: Season 1 
Club de Cuervos: Season 3
Gerald's Game
Real Rob: Season 2
Paul Hollywood's Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1
Our Souls at Night
The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1

September 30

Murder Maps: Season 3

The streaming service will also have new episodes of Chelsea on Friday nights and new episodes of Rick and Morty (UK only) on Sunday nights. If you're not excited for September now, I don't know what else to say!

