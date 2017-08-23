You're Going To Want To Read These Reddit Theories On Dany's Possible Death

The Game of Thrones Season 7 finale is mere days away, and you know what that means? Time for wild and crazy fan theories about who's going to die! Because, let's face it, this is a Game of Thrones finale. Somebody's definitely going to die. And according to this fan theory on Reddit, that someone is going to be Daenerys Targaryen. Well, the theory doesn't necessarily say that Dany will die next Sunday, just that Daenerys will die on Game of Thrones someday.

Because let's be honest: It's highly unlikely that Dany will be the one to die in this finale. What the heck would Season 8 be about if she did? So no, not this season, but this Reddit thread make a pretty convincing argument that Dany will die before the end of the series.

Most seem to think that Dany will somehow make an irreversible change in Westeros, but still end up dead. Reddit user glass_table_girl made the interesting point that Dany is very similar to Shakespeare's “tragic heroes,” like MacBeth, Hamlet, Othello, and King Lear. George RR Martin is a Shakespeare fan himself, so it seems likely he might shape Dany to have the same fate as those characters — to become the villain in her own story, and ultimately, die tragically.

Most likely. GRRM made direct references to Hamlet, Othello and King Lear in one of her AGOT chapters. All three of them were tragic heroes who by some fault of theirs ended up dying before the end of the story, though they were the titular characters/protagonists of their story. Daenerys is set up to play the literary role of the "tragic hero." edit// explanation of references here – /u/glass_table_girl

The Reddit user went on to cite the Shakespeare references in Dany's chapters in A Song of Fire and Ice.

By tragic hero, I mean in the same sort of way that Macbeth (and Hamlet, Othello and Lear) is a tragic hero. Jon does not seem to set up to become the villain of his own story. I'm using these as literary terms and am referring to archetypes, not the colloquial use of the term "tragic" for sad but as in, the character has fallen from a lofty position through their own mistake/flaw, such as hubris, etc. And a lot of people miss this reference, but that's because everyone else probably has more of a life than I do. It's in the chapter where Daenerys has to kill Khal Drogo: And when the bleak dawn broke over an empty horizon, Dany knew that he was truly lost to her. “When the sun rises in the west and sets in the east,” she said sadly. “When the seas go dry and mountains blow in the wind like leaves. When my womb quickens again, and I bear a living child. Then you will return, my sun-and-stars, and not before.” Never, the darkness cried, *never never never.* Inside the tent Dany found a cushion, soft silk stuffed with feathers. She clutched it to her breasts as she walked back out to Drogo, to her sun-and-stars. If I look back I am lost. It hurt even to walk, and she wanted to sleep, to sleep and not to dream. She knelt, kissed Drogo on the lips, and pressed the cushion down across his face. The italics are from the book but the bolding is my own. The line "Never never never never never" is trochaic pentameter and comes from Lear, as he is holding Cordelia in his arms when she has died. He laments that his mistakes mean that he has lost the only daughter who truly loved him and that she will never return, similar to what is occurring to Daenerys in this scene. "To sleep, to sleep and not to dream" is a pretty overt reference to the most famous monologue in Hamlet, when he is contemplating suicide. Here we see that for Dany, the pain of losing Drogo is so much that she wants to die. And finally, the method with which she kills Drogo is similar to the method Othello uses to kill Desdemona, done out of a misunderstanding from deceit. Mirri Maz Dur deceived Daenerys regarding the consequences, so Daenerys now has to kill Khal Drogo. – /u/glass_table_girl

Of course, some fans also argue that the tragic hero at play here is Jon Snow, not Dany — but Jon Snow already died once!

I guess we'll figure out all the answers next season, but in the meantime the Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones airs this Sunday at 9 p.m. on HBO.

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.