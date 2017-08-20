This ‘Game Of Thrones' Moment With The Night King Has Twitter Losing It

This post contains spoilers from Game Of Thrones Season 7, Episode 6. Through the ups and downs of any episode of Game of Thrones, there's always Twitter to keep us occupied with hilarious memes and tweets. This week, Jon Snow and his crew had a serious brawl with The Night King and some wights, and we saw the king use his spear to kill Dany's dragon Viserion (RIP, I seriously will never get over this). But in times of sadness, Twitter is always there to keep things humorous, and there are some great memes about the Night King and his spear.

In the scene, we see Jon, Jorah, and the crew working to fight off the wights as the Night King watches them from along a nearby cliff. The guys are clearly being outnumbered in this battle, and we even see Tormund almost get pulled into the ice-cold water by four or five different wights before he's saved by The Hound. As they continued to slay these wights one-by-one, literally every fan was waiting for Dany and her dragons to come in and help save them. (Side note: Could Gendry have run any slower?)

When the dragons finally came, they turned the game around. Wights were ablaze left and right, and the men were able to get their bearings again. But then, the Night King threw his almighty spear up into the air and aimed perfectly to kill Viserion. He screamed as he hit the ground, and Dany watched it happen.

But somehow, despite this heartbreak Twitter was more concerned with the fact that the Night King looked like a dang Olympic javelin thrower.

#GameOfThrones

And the winner of the Gold medal is: pic.twitter.com/Kuue25xkAZ — Jamaljoseph (@jerradjoseph41) August 21, 2017

The Night King is about to dominate the next Olmypics.#GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/YisjLRo40i — Denizcan Targaryen (@MrFilmkritik) August 21, 2017

Damn Night King, I'm so pissed at you. But, I have to admit — you may have gotten a gold medal for that throw. I guess we'll see you in the next Olympics.

