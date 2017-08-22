‘Game Of Thrones' Director Basically Confirmed One Of The Stark Sisters Will Die

Despite a promising start when Arya Stark arrived back in Winterfell, last week's episode episode showed that she and Sansa have a very long way to go in ever trusting each other again. It didn't take much gasoline from Littlefinger to re-ignite the emotional war of years of resentment between the two characters. Worse, now the director admits that these scenes were filmed with the death of one in mind. This leads us to ask: does Sansa Stark die on Game of Thrones?

Talking with HuffPost, the director of the episode “Beyond The Wall” Alan Taylor said that he wanted to bring forth maximum tension.

I love the fact that these two come back, they're both lethal, and I just wanted to give the impression, as much as possible, that one of them is going to die. But you're not sure which one… something is coming very soon between them, and it will be violent but surprising.

Sansa sent away Brienne, the one person who would try and protect the girls from each other. Does that mean she is planning to go after Arya and doesn't want to be stopped? Does she have any idea how bad an idea that is?

In a murder showdown, Sansa loses. End of story. (I have assumed on and off that Sansa would not survive to the end of Season 8, this is certainly one way to fulfill that.)

But cloak and dagger isn't Sansa's strength anyway, and I simply refuse to believe she would be so foolish as to attempt to take down Arya in an arena where she was the weaker party. That's not Sansa Stark. If there's one thing Sansa learned from her time with Cersei, with Littlefinger and with Ramsay, it's always work from your power centers.

Her power center is in the Great Hall in Winterfell, in front of the other lords of the North. And though Arya has a letter Sansa wrote at a very unfortunate moment in her life, Sansa has something just as great over Arya: that's she's a Faceless Man, and (if she puts two and two together) that's a bunch of Frey faces in her rucksack. Being a murderer certainly trumps some embarrassing words on paper.

The question is, will Sansa out her sister's profession in front of the Northern Lords to gain the upper hand? And if she does, how long will she live to regret it?

And how come Bran isn't using that incredibly useful foresight, present sight and past sight of his to head all this off at the pass already? Tell that boy to pull her head out of the clouds of ravens and fix this before someone gets irrevocably hurt.

