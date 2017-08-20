‘GOT' Season 7 Finale Teaser Shows Just How Bad Things Are In Westeros

There's only one episode of Game of Thrones Season 7 left before the longest night comes and we wait for the final episodes to air. But before that happens, we've still got a “next time” trailer to study. We know a little bit of what we're facing next week, as Daenerys and Jon Snow will present a wight to Cersei and Jaime. We also know that Brienne is on her way to King's Landing to represent Sansa. Let's see what else we can learn from the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale teaser.

As has been true since Episode 5, we once again are without a title or a synopsis for next week's episode. We didn't learn last week's title until the episode leaked, so let's hope, for everyone's sake that isn't what it takes to find out the title for this one. If for no other reason, I doubt very much that HBO would appreciate having two episodes leaked in a row.

So, once again, all we have are a few images strung together in a YouTube video to give us any idea of what happens next. Let's deep dive into what we see, in hopes of learning something, shall we?

Ladies & Gentlemen Please, Take Your Places

Grey Worm and Unsullied, present and accounted for!

Greyjoys Ready

Is Yara on those boats?

Dany's Team Ready

Wait, where's Dany?

Dany's Full Army Is Present & Accounted For

Jaime and Bronn are impressed.

Sansa Is Not There

Is she regretting her decision?

The Dragon Pit

Okay, that's impressive.

More Dragon Pit Overviews

Because ooh, ahh.

Jon Snow & Company

Is he standing with Pod but not Dany? (Where is Dany?)

Cersei Lannister Is Here

You may begin.

The Only Line Tonight

“There's only one war that matters. And it is here.”

I can't wait. This is going to be epic.

