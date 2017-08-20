Tonight's ‘Game Of Thrones' Death Has Fans Sobbing Harder Than Ever

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7, Episode 6. So, if you somehow managed to avoid Game of Thrones spoilers all week, now you finally know what us nosy fans know: One of Daenerys's dragons, Viserion, died. And the tweets about Viserion's death on Game of Thrones are almost as bad as the death itself.

We knew a death was coming, but did it have to be one of those beautiful majestic creatures? Honestly, kill any of the humans instead, but not Viserion! In what was easily one of the most tragic moments of the show, Daenerys Targaryen flew her precious dragons up north to rescue Jon Snow and his men from the White Walker army, who way outnumbered them. (Who's bright idea was this, again?)

The good news is that now Dany finally knows Jon is telling the truth about that army of zombies he's been rambling on about. The bad news is — our dragon pal Viserion got stabbed by the Night King's ice spear. Unfortunately, with all that blood gushing from the wound, followed by Viserion falling tragically under the ice water, it doesn't like the poor dragon is going to pull through this injury.

If you're all torn up about a CGI dragon kicking the bucket, don't worry: Twitter is too.

Of course, Dany's heartbreaking reaction to Viserion's death isn't helping the grieving process one bit. Her shock and eventual tears from losing one of her precious children was too much to handle. Ugh, honestly, the only thing that is going to make me (and Dany) feel better at this point is some lovin' from the King of the North. I mean hey, if he's willing to bend the knee, what else is he willing to do, am I right? No? Too soon?

Sorry. RIP, Viserion. I'm sorry for disrespecting your memory. Please don't go all creepy White Walker dragon on me.

