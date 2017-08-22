The Title Of The ‘GOT' Season 7 Finale Proves It's Going To Be Bigger Than We Thought

HBO has been playing this season of Game of Thrones as close to the chest as they can, despite all the hacks and leaks. Since announcing the titles and synopsis of the first three episodes of Season 7 before it started, they haven't officially put out anything. The press releases that would have released the info ahead of time are instead quietly published on the press website, post-airing. But for the last episode, they've relented, and officially announced the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale title.

The press release reads:

The final episode of GAMES OF THRONES' current season is titled “The Dragon and the Wolf,” and debuts this SUNDAY, AUG. 27 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT) on HBO. The total running time is 79 minutes, 43 seconds.

Note there's no synopsis for us to parse. (I miss you, HBO's so-terse-they're-accidentally-funny synopsis writer!) But since we've seen the trailer for the upcoming finale episode, and it's all about the meeting at the dragon pit, we can come up with our own version:

“Every A List Character finally shows up in one place, save one. Sansa kicks herself.”

Meanwhile, with an official title now out, we can start speculating madly. This week's episode is entitled “The Dragon and The Wolf.”

Does that sound like a call back? Because it is. We've had a title that's extremely similar to this one, back in Season 4, episode 2: “The Lion and The Rose.”

For fans who don't remember exactly what happened in the episode with that title, let us jog your memory. The title refers to the main event of that episode, the union between The Lion (the Lannisters) and The Rose (the Tyrells) when Joffrey married Margaery. AKA: The Purple Wedding. AKA: The One Where Olenna Murdered Joffery In Broad Daylight Right Under Everyone's Noses And No One Noticed.

So if we're modeling the title after that, this suggests we have the union of The Dragon (the Targaryens) and The Wolf (the Starks.) Now, I'm not expecting any surprise nuptials to break out here, or more murders of unsuspecting bridegrooms in front of their entire family. But it's hard to miss that last week Jon told Daenerys he was ready to bend the knee to her, just as soon as his knees worked again.

I don't know about you, but in that trailer, his knees look to be working just fine, no?

The union of the Targaryens and the Starks to present a united front to the Lannisters to join the fight against the real enemy would be hard for Cersei to counter.

As for another other, ahem, unions of Starks and Targaryens, married or not married, that's for the fanfiction writers to anticipate. Let's just hope that, whatever they get up to, it's not so earth shattering that the Wall falls down.

