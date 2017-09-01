‘Harry Potter' Fans Have Taken Over Twitter & King's Cross In Honor Of “19 Years Later”

I feel sorry for any Muggles that use King's Cross Station for their commute, because today is not going to be your day, friends. Why? Because the station is currently flooded with hundreds of Harry Potter fans, all waiting to catch a glimpse of Albus Severus Potter board the Hogwarts Express for his first day of school. Today — September 1, 2017 — is the day the Deathly Hallows epilogue takes place, “19 years later.” And not gonna lie — seeing all the photos of fans at Kings Cross and tweets about Harry Potter “19 years later” is making me feel all kinds of things.

In case you need a refresher, though Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows came out 10 years ago in 2007, the actual events of the book take place in 1998. Therefore, when the epilogue takes place on Albus Severus Potter's first day of Hogwarts, “19 years later,” that day is September 1, 2017. JK Rowling tweeted out on Friday morning,

Today's the day Albus Severus Potter boards the Hogwarts Express at King's Cross for the first time #19yearslater

Fans from all over the world flew to London to attend today's event at platform 9 ¾ at 11 a.m. in King's Cross, dressed in robes and wands. Spread out across every corner of the station, they counted down the minutes to 11 a.m. — the time the Hogwarts Express leaves the station.

To those with us at King's Cross, and those joining us from all over the world, we wish you a safe and happy journey #BackToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/wAo7B157Zj — Pottermore (@pottermore) September 1, 2017

Harry Potter fans are out in force in londons kings cross! ❤️❤️#19yearslater #backtohogwarts pic.twitter.com/1v9ndImyFw — Sarah Leslie (@BenzeneDoneThat) September 1, 2017

Even Professor Flitwick, AKA actor Warwick Davis was there on the platform with the fans!

The official hashtag for the event is “19 years later,” and it's even got its own official Twitter emoji — a tiny Hogwarts Express.

For those of us who couldn't afford a ticket to London (or Hogwarts), we'll just have to imagine we're with Harry, Ron, and Hermione from afar on this crisp, fall day. (BTW, how the heck did JK Rowling predict the weather for today?!)

it's kind of sad…from now all of the events from the harry potter series take place in the past #19yearslater — seamus gorman (@gormanseamus) September 1, 2017

Today, Albus Severus Potter boards the #Hogwarts Express for the first time. A life changing journey begins. #19YearsLater — Martin Johnston (@MartinJohnston7) September 1, 2017

I can't believe it. They grow up so fast. #19yearslater https://t.co/Q4cDIslZqm — Hannah Witton (@hannahwitton) September 1, 2017

Bag of sweets. Hopeful smile. A blonde kid waits on a train carriage for his life to change. #19yearslater (been – waiting – for this day) https://t.co/lt09W6HjQ9 — Jack Thorne (@jackthorne) September 1, 2017

Of course, the epilogue takes on a whole new meaning now there's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which is all about Albus Severus Potter's own adventures at Hogwarts, and starts immediately after the “19 years later” epilogue.

But let us not speak of that mess now. Have a great first day at Hogwarts, Albus! And do try not to use any Time-Turners while you're there.

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.