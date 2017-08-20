The Internet's Not Really Sure If They Love Or Hate This ‘Game Of Thrones' Couple

This post contains spoilers from Game Of Thrones Season 7, Episode 6. PHEW. What a Game of Thrones episode, huh guys? Episode 6, “Beyond the Wall,” had everything from undead polar bears to dragon deaths to freaking undead dragons, but the one thing that has fans really talking is the hint that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen really might get together. Fans have been shipping this couple for years, but a quick look at the tweets about Jon and Daenerys on Game of Thrones show that they're unsure how to feel about it actually happening.

There's good reason for this. Although both Jon and Dany are both beautiful, young, hot people, they also happen to be nephew and aunt. Though they don't know it, Prince Rhaegar Targaryen (Dany's brother) had an illegitimate child with Lyanna Stark, AKA Jon Snow. That makes Dany Jon's aunt, despite being the same age.

So like, on the one hand, all beautiful, young hot people should get together. But on the other hand, incest? But on the other-other hand, this is Game of Thrones we're talking about, where incest is pretty much expected. So what's a Game of Thrones fan to think?

Twitter is definitely confused.

Dany and Jon falling in love gives me all the feels on one hand and on the other "that's your aunt, bro" #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/7N2plVJHre — meg (@kaake_meg) August 21, 2017

*Repeats to myself* "Jon and Dany don't know they're related so it's okay to root for them" #GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/xTAwz2rDyA — Mica (@MicasHoneymoon) August 21, 2017

I'm not here for Jon and Dany getting together….Cersei and Jamie are incest-y enough as it is #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/bSJCmxa8ih — Aunty Ife (@aunty_ife) August 21, 2017

The writers will have you hating Jamie and Cersei but loving Dany and Jon #GamesofThrones — divine feminine (@callme_lupe) August 21, 2017

Jaime and Cersei's toxic, abusive "relationship" got me looking at Jon and Dany like: #DemThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/Tf2JD84DW9 — Kris Weinrich (@krisweinrich) August 21, 2017

i'm not shipping dany and jon i'm not shipping dany and jon i'm no shipping dany and jon i'm n shipping dany and jon i do ship dany and jon pic.twitter.com/2QEqAdPx5W — ️ ‏ (@hisleftboobgrab) August 16, 2017

*Watching Season One of #GameOfThrones* : Gross incest make it stop

*Watching Season Seven* : Whatever Dany and Jon should hook up — Jamie Bernam (@JamieBernam) August 14, 2017

Me: incest is wrong

Also me: when are Dany and Jon going to get together #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/BlIjKifMlQ — Anna Vu (@realannavu) August 21, 2017

So yes, it's kind of weird, but is it really that weird? Some people don't seem to bothered by the aunt/nephew dynamic of Jon and Dany, and are totally on board for these two to just smash booties already. And some fans are just worried about poor, loyal Jorah finding out about the hookup and being sad about Dany all over again.

Surely it's not as bad as the Lannister twin-cest, right? It's all about context, people. In fact, according to a BuzzFeed poll, most fans seems to think Jon and Dany hooking is “weird, but not TOO weird, given the context.”

ICYMI, the internet has officially come to the conclusion that wanting Dany and Jon to smash is "weird, but not TOO weird." pic.twitter.com/x2pimimRni — A.B. (@AlannaBennett) August 10, 2017

I'm with those fans. Let's see these hot people make out already!

