If you've been keeping up with the latest season of Bachelor in Paradise, then you know that one of the most highly sought after bachelorettes in Mexico is Christen. What you might not know, though, is why the other contestants have been repeatedly referring to her as “scallop fingers” for the past two weeks on the show. The not-so-affectionate nickname started last week when Jasmine was pissed that Christen was going on a date with Matt, and it has only been said about 180 times since then. Still, though, despite how many times it's been brought up, many of us are wondering: Why is Christen “scallop fingers” on Bachelor In Paradise?

Well, as legend has it, Christen is known as “scallop fingers” because, during filming on her season of The Bachelor, she once took a to-go box of scallops home from a restaurant and ate them in the car while talking to the other bachelorettes and even touched Alexis's shoulder with the finger she was using to eat them. Apparently some of the girls were grossed out by this, and, somehow, the narrative found its way into paradise and it JUST WON'T DIE. I mean, it might have been funny as a quick one-off joke, but why is it still a thing???

Obviously, the tension in paradise is reaching an all time high as new contestants continue to arrive and shake up the competition; still, though, that's no reason to continuously bully Christen behind her back… after all, she is only playing the game all the contestants signed up to play.

Wells exposed scallop fingers #BachelorInParadise — Thea (@mieczyslaws_) September 5, 2017

Christen obviously had no clue that her nickname was “scallop fingers”until Wells explained how the nickname came to be and, needless to say, she was confused.

I guess all we can do for now is hope that this is the last week we will be hearing “scallop fingers,” and that Wells literally never puts scallops on his fingers again, because I love scallops, but I'm not sure how much more of this I can take.

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.