This Video Of The Night King Lip-Syncing To Drake Makes ‘Game Of Thrones' Hilarious

There's nothing more terrifying in Westeros than the deadly ice zombie known as the Night King, but the Game of Thrones villain gave fans a rare moment of silliness recently. In a new video posted to the show's Facebook page, YouTube star Lilly Singh adds some fun to the White Walker's extensive make-up process by delivering a hilarious, high-energy lip-sync performance of Drake's “Passionfruit.” The resulting Night King/Drake mashup video is stuff of pure magic. Seriously, if this is what those White Walkers are up to beyond the Wall, sign me up.

The impromptu lip-sync moment came during a ridiculously impressive makeup tutorial transforming Lilly Singh into the terrifying Game of Thrones villain. The make-up job was so impressive, many commenters on the video thought Singh was actually one of the Night King actors, Richard Brake or Vladimir Furdik. But although Singh definitely looked the part, she certainly didn't act it. Instead of giving us the icy, silent resolve the Night King is known for, Singh broke out into an exuberant lip-sync performance of “Passionfruit” by Drake, complete with handclaps, eye rolls, and some seriously fierce, Beyoncé-level head movements. Check out the full mind-boggling Night King lip-sync below; it will definitely help you get over your White Walker fears.