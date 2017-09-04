Quantcast

Elite Daily

Instagram

Raven And Kristina's ‘Bachelor In Paradise' Fight Gets Ugly: “How Are You My Friend?”

Billy Lorusso
in TV

OK, so if there is one thing to expect on Bachelor in Paradise, it's drama. Usually, the drama is between the couples, but unfortunately, sometimes it's between friends. This time around, it looks like Raven and Kristina are the ones in the middle of the tension. That's right, Raven and Kristina's fight on Bachelor in Paradise over D-Lo's role in the Dean/Kristina/D-Lo love triangle got seriously ugly.

 

More to come…

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.

TAGS:
Billy Lorusso

Staff Writer

Billy is an Entertainment Writer at Elite Daily and a former BuzzFeed employee. Kittens do not make him smile and he thinks Adele can't sing in key. He is also an unofficial spokesperson for IBS and loves referring to himself in the third perso ...
Billy is an Entertainment Writer at Elite Daily and a former BuzzFeed employee. Kittens do not make him smile and he thinks Adele can't sing in key. He is also an unofficial spokesperson for IBS and loves referring to himself in the third perso ...

ELITE DAILY VIDEO

Why Guys Need To Go On More Man Dates

Barber Giving Awesome Vintage Haircuts Will Inspire You To Follow Your Dreams

Barber Giving Awesome Vintage Haircuts Will Inspire You To Follow Your Dreams

Comments