This Sunday's episode of Game of Thrones, “Beyond the Wall,” was full of fighting, death, and tons and tons of family drama. Fans are starting to get worried about the growing tension between their favorite Stark sisters, Arya and Sansa. Thanks to a certain meddling Littlefinger, Arya found Sansa's letter to Robb on Game of Thrones Season 1.

Here's the transcript of the note, which Cersei forced Sansa to write all those years ago,

Robb, I write to you with a heavy heart. Our good king Robert is dead, killed from wounds he took in a boar hunt. Father has been charged with treason. He conspired with Robert's brothers against my beloved Joffrey and tried to steal his throne. The Lannisters are treating me very well and provide me with every comfort. I beg you: come to King's Landing, swear fealty to King Joffrey and prevent any strife between the great houses of Lannister and Stark. Your faithful sister, Sansa.

Of course, if you've been snooping around on the Internet, you might have figured that out already, thanks to some eagle-eyed fans who translated the note last week. But just in case you didn't, Arya read the entire thing aloud to Sansa for the audience's sake. And hoo boy, is Arya pissed. Even though Sansa tried to explain that she was a literal child who was being threatened when she wrote that note, Arya doesn't seem able to forgive her sister for betraying their father.

It seems to exactly what Littlefinger hoped would happen. Now he's trying to further cause trouble by dragging Lady Brienne into it. Whatever that snake Littlefinger is up to, it definitely isn't good, and sadly, Sansa seems to trust him. Ugh, I know we need the drama to last another season long, but can't the Stark siblings just be one big happy family already?

