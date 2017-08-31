Quantcast

Taylor & Derek From ‘Bachelor In Paradise' Are Reportedly Engaged, So Spoiler Alert?

Attention, Bachelor nation, we have HUGE news: This season of Bachelor in Paradise’s most perfect couple, Derek and Taylor, are reportedly engaged.

Elite Daily reached out to both Derek and Taylor's teams, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Billy is Elite Daily's Staff Film Writer and a former BuzzFeed Fellow. He enjoys the delicate flavors of mac n cheese and the melodic stylings of Carly Rae Jepsen.
