This Theory About Tyrion Lannister Would Be A Perfect End To ‘GOT'

We're finally about to see how all our fave characters in Westeros will end up soon enough, as we head into the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones. Of course, everyone who watches the show is wondering who will live to see the series finale, and who will end up on the Iron Throne. Sunday's Season 7 finale won't give us any final answers, but it will bring us one step closer to the end of the fantasy saga, which will wrap up its run with a shortened, six-episode eighth season next year. While we wait to see where everyone ends up, some hardcore fans of the franchise have some pretty convincing theories, especially when it comes to Tyrion Lannister. So will Tyrion die on Game of Thrones, or live on past the series finale?

Well, the most convincing theory about Tyrion's fate actually sees the Lannister outcast gaining an impressive seat of power. No, not the Iron Throne, but it seems pretty likely that Tyrion will take up command of Castle Black in the north, as the new Lord Commander of the Night's Watch. A Redditor put all the clues pointing to this ending together, pulling from past lines in the series and comments George R. R. Martin himself has made about the series finale. Apparently, Martin told the author of the Game of Thrones graphic novel to change a line because it would reveal to much about Tyrion's fate, and some details we've seen about Tyrion's experiences at Castle Black seem to point to his future there.

In the series, we've already seen some characters like Aemon Targaryen comment on how well they think Tyrion would fare at Castle Black, but it's one exchange between Tyrion and Jon Snow that is most telling. Jon tells Tyrion he wants to search for his uncle Benjen beyond the Wall, and Tyrion responds by worrying about who would go find Jon is he gets lost out there as well. It sounds like the series will end with Jon lost beyond the Wall, and Tyrion taking up control of the Night's Watch and vowing to save him.

