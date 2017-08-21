This Character's Death On ‘GOT' Is Much More Significant Than You Realize

While the major death on Game of Thrones penultimate episode of the seventh season went to Daenerys' dragon Viserion, it wasn't the only death. Surprisingly, most of the Magnificent Seven who went beyond the Wall survived: Jon, Jorah, Tormund, The Hound, Gendry, Beric. Only Thoros of Myr failed to return. But while Thoros' death on Game of Thrones might seem like a minor footnote, it's actually a big deal.

Let's consider what we know about R'hllor, the Red God, and his followers. Unlike the Faith of the Seven that was brought by the Andals when they conquered Westeros, R'hllor seems to be far more jacked in to what is happening mystically in our story. Much like the Old Gods, of which Bran is our closest thing to a practicing priest who can see the past, present, and future, the followers of R'hllor, especially their priests and priestesses, seem to be advised by someone who also knows the score.

In Essos, the Red God told his followers to start worshiping Daenerys as part of the savior that would change the world, even before Tyrion made a deal for propaganda spreading. And despite Melisandre's stabs in the dark, she did find and resurrect Jon Snow, who is also part of that savior package, as it were.

But here's the problem: Westeros is not home to R'hllor or the Red God. His worshipers are few and far between. And yet this is the continent where it's going down. So far the Red God spokespeople have been limited on Westeros to Melisandre and Thoros.

And now Melisandre has left. And Thoros is dead. And that leaves absolutely no one who speaks for the Red God, or can guide things as he says to, on hand.

We have no idea why the Red God brought either Beric or Jon Snow back. But there's got to be a reason. Just like there's a reason the Hound survived and Jon was resurrected. If something went terribly sideways, Thoros was there to hit the reset button. (Jon made Melisandre not to bring him back again, but Thoros was under no such silly oaths.)

It's a bit like Thoros was the net under the tightrope or the training wheels on the bike. Losing him means losing the safeties. But it also means that Beric, The Hound, and Jon Snow are also now, for the first time in a while, without any sort of guidance from R'hllor.

Maybe that's OK? Maybe Thoros died because they no longer needed the bumpers to keep the ball from rolling into the gutter. Maybe the fact that the Hound can see visions in the fire means he'll be our new guide. But I think we'd all sleep just a little better at night if someone could check in with the religion that actually knows what's going on here, and have it be someone, unlike the Hound, who actually believed.

