10 Tweets About Jon Snow's Butt To Get You Through Monday

This post contains spoilers from the Game of Thrones season finale. The last Game of Thrones season finale we'll ever see aired last night, and just about every single scene had people fans losing it. I don't think I've yelled so much at a TV since the Red Wedding, but this time I was screaming with glee because of all the sh*t that went down. Little Finger. Sansa and Arya. Gilly being right. Rhaegar and Lyanna's wedding. Jaime leaving Cersei. JON AND DANY. (I'm not going to talk about the last scene because it's still a fresh wound.) Never have I ever been a fan of incest, but now I'm a stan. But guys, let's be real. There was one true star of last night's episode, and that star was Jon Snow's butt. And Twitter is essentially bending its metaphorical knee to it.

If we were debating whether or not to bend the knee to this whole incest thing, we sure as hell are bending it now. We're just on the floor. After an entire season of buildup, Jon and Dany finally hooked up and it was a sight to behold. Yeah, sure, Bran's narrations overtop the Jon and Dany sex scene was pretty damning, considering the fact that it's now confirmed that Jon has more claim to the Iron Throne than Dany, and you know, SHE'S HIS AUNT AND EVERYTHING, but we'll worry about that in two years when the final season of Game of Thrones starts.

But for now, I'm going to re-watch that finale about 20 more times until I get my fill, and then I'm going to write a strongly worded letter to HBO demanding that they don't ruin Jon and Dany's relationship in the final season. Listen, people, if I'm going to support incest, this sh*t is going to be endgame!!! None of this “we're going to build up this relationship and these characters and make you feel a fiery passion for them, and then, when you least expect it, we're going to murder them” bullsh*t we've had in past seasons. I want BABIES and HAPPY ENDINGS for Aegon Targaryen and his Auntie Daenerys, DO YOU HEAR ME?! I don't know how I feel about what I just said. Anyway, here are the best tweets about Jon Snow's butt.

Give Jon Snow's butt a writing credit.

I hope Jon Snow's butt gets an IMDb credit for that appearance. #GameOfThones — Kirsten King (@KirstenKing_) August 28, 2017

Melisandre might have brought Jon Snow back from the dead, but Jon Snow's butt brought me back.

Everything I wanted to happen in the #GameOfThrones finale happened. And I saw Jon Snow's butt. Winter came and so did I. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) August 28, 2017

R + L = The best butt in all of Westeros.

Me: I'm not really a butt guy.

Also me: Jon Snow's ass is why I believe in god. — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) August 28, 2017

An Emmy-worthy performance.

I hereby pledge my adoration & loyalty to the true star of tonight #GameofThrones' finale…

Jon Snow's Butt — Leanne Aguilera (@leanneaguilera) August 28, 2017

Someone call George R. R. Martin and tell him we have an idea for the name of the next book.

More like a Song of *Ass* and Fire! This has been a tweet about Jon Snow's butt — Chloe Bryan (@chloebryan) August 28, 2017

KING OF THE NORTH… and also everything else.

Jon Snow's butt is the true king of the Seven Kingdoms — sam prkr (@samprkr) August 28, 2017

She like to call me peaches when we get this nasty.

WTF !!! Jon Snow's butt is so nice what the fuck !!!! Mannnnn ! Delicious ! #Jonerys and he is GOOD ! pic.twitter.com/yu5OdOBlfe — Freaky-deaky (@MaryRocker18) August 28, 2017

Again, give. It. A. Writing. Credit.

Jon Snow's butt cheeks should have their own IMDB page — Ashley (@iashleyyuen) August 28, 2017

Dany: “I can't have children.” Jon Snow: “Hold my beer.”

Jon Snow's butt is yet another example of how the media is poisoning America with body image issues and by America I mean me pic.twitter.com/HSduR2wYTn — Mike T (@majtague) August 28, 2017

I'm sorry, the old Twitter can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, 'cause it's dead! DEATH BY NORTHERN BOOTY.

I'm sorry but Jon Snow's butt broke the internet and that's the end of it. pic.twitter.com/1t9iy2ZrI1 — Ty (@ty4e88) August 28, 2017

You know nothing, Jon Snow… except how to do squats.

