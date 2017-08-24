The VMAs Will Probably Run Long, So Make Some Extra Popcorn

The VMAs are this Sunday, Aug. 27, guys! This year's show will be hosted by Katy Perry with performances from artists like Perry, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, Migos, and more. It sounds like it'll be a pretty long show, so how long are the VMAs? Are they going to be like the Oscars and Emmys that always run over their scheduled air time? Yeah, probably. Most award shows do.

The night's events will kick off with the VMAs pre-show with performances from Bleachers (aka Jack Antonoff), Khalid, and Cardi B, according to MTV. The VMAs pre-show will be hosted by Lil Yachty and will start at 7 p.m. EST and lead right into the opening of the VMAs at 8 p.m. Terrence J, Charlamagne the God, and Gabby Wilson will also be at the pre-show interview artists as they arrive on the VMAs carpet.

Before the show begins, you can cast your vote for the Song of the Summer award starting today, Aug. 24, at 1 p.m. via the VMAs' 36-hour Snapchat Our Story campaign. The Song of the Summer nominees include Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's “Despacitio” remix featuring Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato's “Sorry Not Sorry,” Fifth Harmony's “Down,” DJ Khaled's “Wild Thoughts” featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, and more. The entire show is scheduled to be over by 11 p.m. EST, but we'll see if that actually happens. There are a lot of people performing.

In case you missed it, here are some of the artists up for a moon person this Sunday:

Video of the Year

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Atlantic Records)

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Def Jam)

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” (Epic Records/We The Best)

The Weeknd – “Reminder” (XO/Republic Records)

Artist of the Year

Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Ed Sheeran (Atlantic Records)

Ariana Grande (Republic Records)

The Weeknd (XO/Republic Records)

Lorde (Republic Records)

Best New Artist

Khalid (RCA Records)

Kodak Black (Atlantic Records)

SZA (TDE/RCA Records)

Young M.A (3D)

Julia Michaels (Republic Records)

Noah Cyrus (Records)

Best Collaboration

Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – “We Don't Talk Anymore” (Atlantic Records)

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” (Epic Records/We The Best)

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli” (Atlantic Records)

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer” (Disruptor Records/Columbia Records)

Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – “Feels” (Columbia Records)

Zayn & Taylor Swift – “I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)” (Republic Records)

Best Pop

Shawn Mendes – “Treat You Better” (Island Records)

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You” (Asylum/Atlantic Records)

Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times” (Columbia Records)

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down” (Syco Music/Epic Records)

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm” (Capitol Records)

Miley Cyrus – “Malibu” (RCA Records)

Best Hip Hop

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Big Sean – “Bounce Back” (Def Jam)

Chance the Rapper – “Same Drugs” (Chance the Rapper LLC)

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli” (Atlantic Records)

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad & Boujee” (300 Entertainment)

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I'm The One” (Epic Records/We The Best)

Best Dance

Zedd and Alessia Cara – “Stay” (Interscope)

Kygo x Selena Gomez – “It Ain't Me” (Ultra/Interscope)

Calvin Harris – “My Way” (Columbia Records)

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ – “Cold Water” (Mad Decent)

Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Gone” (Wall Recordings/Latium/RCA Records)

Best Fight Against the System

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – “Black SpiderMan” (Race & LGBTQ) (Def Jam)

The Hamilton Mixtape – “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)” (Immigration) (Atlantic Records)

Big Sean – “Light” (Race) (Def Jam)

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Body image) (Def Jam)

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL” (Environment)

John Legend – “Surefire” (Immigration & Anti-Muslim hate) (Columbia Records)

