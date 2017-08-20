Even Bears Can Be White Walkers On ‘Game Of Thrones' And Twitter's Losing Its Damn Mind

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7, Episode 6. Listen, I know every episode of Game of Thrones is freakin' crazy, but this Sunday night's episode of Game of Thrones, “Beyond the Wall,” was REALLY FREAKIN' CRAZY! I mean, we weren't even 20 minutes into the episode and then, out of nowhere, bam! White Walker bears on Game of Thrones!

Not only did this extremely terrifying zombie bear come out of nowhere to attack Jon and his men, it also took a nasty bite out of Thoros of Myr, who definitely got the short end of the stick on this mission. And, not to spoil anything else in the episode, but many see this White Walker bear as foreshadowing of what's to come.

But seriously, did you guys know that bears could be White Walkers? Did we know this? Like, I know the White Walkers are already evil in pretty much every way possible, but now that I know they are turning cute little polar bears into terrifying polar bear zombies, I hate them way more. Leave the polar bears out of your nefarious undead deeds!

I'm not the only one blown away by this whole “bears can be White Walkers” revelation. Fans on Twitter are pretty much losing it over our new bear friend.

A white walker bear y'all wtf — Arya Vanzant (@CajunPeachy) August 21, 2017

When that White Walker bear came out of stage right. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/qwkODhfh6v — Kyle Gautreau (@KyleGautreau) August 21, 2017

me: omg the white walkers are truly so mf horrible amd savage i cant–

GoT: here's a white walker that's also a polar bear, ya wimp

me: pic.twitter.com/TiufRtmwX3 — jos • 4 (@kerrysmaslany) August 21, 2017

Y'all it's a white walker coca cola bear!! #GameOfThrones — Reggie Cunningham (@kidnoble) August 21, 2017

I love bears. I don't think I love this bear. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/LklSRFpmVw — Faith D'Isa (@FaithNoMoar) August 21, 2017

Now that the Game of Thrones television show is beyond the plot of George R.R. Martin's A Song of Fire and Ice novels, HBO can pretty much do whatever they dang please. And apparently they are really going for it with this whole animal White Walkers thing. What's next, White Walker direwolves? White Walker mice? The HBO budget is the limit, which is to say, there is no limit!

And unfortunately for Jon Snow, it looks like the next White Walker beast might not be quite as cuddly as a bear…

