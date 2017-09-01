12 Vegan Halloween Treats To Stock Up On If You Just Switched To Plant-Based Foods

If you've recently gone vegan and switched to a plant-based, animal-free diet, Halloween candy might be the last food category you've considered having to say goodbye to. But, as you've probably been learning, there are many ways animal products hide in food and drink under fake names, like famous people in hotels. But fear not, my little vegan vampires, there are plenty of vegan Halloween treats that you can stock up on way in advance of the big day.

Because, yes, you might have to order some of them online.

First of all, it's good to beware of the names of some of the animal-based ingredients that masquerade under other names. Gelatin, for example, which comes from the skins and bones of animals, is in Skittles, Starbursts, Junior Mints, M&M's, and, I'm deeply sorry to report, Snickers.

Here's a more extensive list of commonly hidden, non-vegan ingredients, but other products to watch out for include things like casein, collagen, keratin, and carmine, which is, wait for it, a food-coloring made with beetles — yes, as in the bug.

But really, this doesn't mean you need to forego the pharmacy candy aisle completely. There are a few mainstream favorites that are vegan-safe for your consumption, and others you might need to put a little extra effort in to make yourself. But a raw homemade Reese's is worth it in the end — I promise.

1. Twizzlers

Bite off the ends, drink your witches brew, and rejoice, because these long-time favorites are still safely in the vegan territory.

2. Sour Patch Kids

I can hear a few of you whimpering with relief at this one.

IMHO, Sour Patch Kids are one of the greatest candies of all time. And yes, somehow, they are vegan!

3. Raw Vegan Twix

One Green Planet has some incredible vegan recipe takes on classic candies, and putting in a little effort for these means you don't have to say goodbye to this crunchy-but-chewy delight.

And the caramel in this one is made with banana and dates. Um, yes please.

4. Homemade Raw Coconut Peanut Butter Cups

If you have a fridge and a food processor, I implore you to try these.

Trust me, it'll be so worth the effort.

5. Jolly Ranchers

These delectable hard candies may get stuck in your molars, but they'll keep you on the vegan train. Win some, lose some, you know?

6. Smarties

Everyone on earth has had a Smarties belly ache on Halloween, and luckily, this bittersweet tradition can continue with your vegan lifestyle.

7. No Whey Vegan Chocolates

No Whey is all vegan candy, nut-free, and gluten-free, too. They have lots of vegan versions of your favorite candies, as well as speciality Halloween candies, which are individually wrapped and absolutely perfect for tricks and treats.

8. Airheads

Definitely an old school favorite, get a rainbow collection of Airheads to enjoy this holiday season.

9. Cocomels

These vegan caramels are made with coconut milk, and they come in delicious flavors like vanilla and sea salt.

Anyone else drooling yet?

10. Chocolove

These are some of my favorite chocolate bars out there, and they're super easy to find at Whole Foods or any other health food store.

So if you're curling up with a pal for a screening of Scream and some licorice tea, these bad boys are definitely the way to go.

11. Spider Cupcakes

If you're willing to really go all out this year, decorated Halloween cupcakes are always the way to go.

Try these spider guys, which also happen to be gluten-free!

12. Mary Janes

Last but not least, you'll be happy to know the candy loved and dispersed most frequently by our charming elder citizens is vegan safe.

